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Shmyhal: Russia Has Carried Out More Than 350 Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Sector Since September

Shmyhal: Russia Has Carried Out More Than 350 Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Sector Since September


Date: 2026-10-30 09:08:28

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during Question Time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Since September, the enemy has carried out more than 350 strikes, damaging more than 800 units of various types at substations and power generation facilities,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that a second level of protection has now been installed for 235 transformers. At the same time, only one instance of protected equipment being hit by a ballistic missile has been recorded over the past six months.

Read also: Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power in Dnipro and surrounding area

The minister also emphasized that, without this protection, given the current intensity of Russian shelling, the restoration of energy facilities would take months.

As reported by Ukrinform, a number of Ukrainian energy companies have called on international partners to expedite the provision of assistance -particularly in the area of air defense-and to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia.

Illustrative photo: DTEK

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