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Lili Mei Granda Argianas

Lili Mei Granda Argianas


Date: 2026-10-30 09:07:48

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. Student in Physics, Washington University in St. Louis
Profile Articles

Lili Mei is a 1st year Physics Ph.D. student at Washington University in St. Louis with a research interest in high-energy astrophysics. She is also a recent graduate from Villanova University with a B.S. in Astronomy and Astrophysics, with dual minors in Physics and Asian Studies. Her previous research experiences ranges from gravitational waves to exoplanets and black holes!

Experience
  • –present Physics PhD Student, Washington University in St. Louis
Education
  • Washington University in St. Louis, Ph.D. Student Physics
  • 2026 Villanova University, B.S. Astronomy and Astrophysics

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The Conversation

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