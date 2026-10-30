Lili Mei Granda Argianas

Lili Mei is a 1st year Physics Ph.D. student at Washington University in St. Louis with a research interest in high-energy astrophysics. She is also a recent graduate from Villanova University with a B.S. in Astronomy and Astrophysics, with dual minors in Physics and Asian Studies. Her previous research experiences ranges from gravitational waves to exoplanets and black holes!

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