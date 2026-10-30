Yjan Gordon
- Instructor of Physics, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Yjan Gordon is an astronomer specialising in studying galaxies with radio telescopes. He has held research positions at the University of Manitoba, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is currently at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.Experience
- –present Instructor, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 2023–2025 Scientist, University of Wisconsin-Madison 2021–2023 Research associate, University of Wisconsin-Madison 2018–2021 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Manitoba
- 2018 University of Hull, Ph.D., Physics 2014 The Open University, B.Sc., Physical Sciences
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