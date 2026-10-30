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Yjan Gordon

Yjan Gordon


Date: 2026-10-30 09:07:46

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Instructor of Physics, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Profile Articles

Yjan Gordon is an astronomer specialising in studying galaxies with radio telescopes. He has held research positions at the University of Manitoba, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is currently at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Experience
  • –present Instructor, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • 2023–2025 Scientist, University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • 2021–2023 Research associate, University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • 2018–2021 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Manitoba
Education
  • 2018 University of Hull, Ph.D., Physics
  • 2014 The Open University, B.Sc., Physical Sciences

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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