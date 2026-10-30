Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Stacy Keltner

Stacy Keltner


Date: 2026-10-30 09:07:44

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Chair of the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of Philosophy, Kennesaw State University
Profile Articles

Stacy Keltner is Chair of The Department of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of Philosophy in the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Kennesaw State University in metro-Atlanta. She was a co-founder and first coordinator of the Gender and Women's Studies program and has served as graduate program director of American Studies, both of which are housed in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Stacy has published widely on the intersections of phenomenology, psychoanalysis, gender studies, and social theory and is the author or editor of three books. She is a former president of WGS South, the oldest and most long-standing academic organization in the field, and serves on Ms. Magazine's Committee of Scholars.

Experience
  • 2005–present Professor, Kennesaw State University

The Conversation

MENAFN30102026000199003603ID1111890013


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search