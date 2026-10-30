Chair of the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of Philosophy, Kennesaw State University

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Stacy Keltner is Chair of The Department of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of Philosophy in the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Kennesaw State University in metro-Atlanta. She was a co-founder and first coordinator of the Gender and Women's Studies program and has served as graduate program director of American Studies, both of which are housed in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Stacy has published widely on the intersections of phenomenology, psychoanalysis, gender studies, and social theory and is the author or editor of three books. She is a former president of WGS South, the oldest and most long-standing academic organization in the field, and serves on Ms. Magazine's Committee of Scholars.

2005–present Professor, Kennesaw State University

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