Just 15 Goals To Go Ronaldo Praises Team-Mates As He Nears 1,000

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BERLIN, Oct 30 (NNN-dpa) -- Cristiano Ronaldo praised his Al Nassr team-mates after scoring a hat-trick to move within 15 goals of his target of 1,000 career goals, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The 41-year-old Portuguese striker scored three times in 15 second-half minutes as Al Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3 in the Saudi league on Thursday.

The hat-trick was the 67th of his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 985 goals, a tally widely regarded as a men's world record.

“Great win, great team performance. Happy to help with a hat-trick,” the forward wrote on Instagram. Whether he can add to his tally for Portugal remains to be seen.

He walked out on the national team in September but will be available again for November's Nations League matches after serving a 30-day ban.

Ronaldo has previously indicated that this could be his final season as a player if he reaches the 1,000-goal milestone.

--NNN-dpa