Uzbekistan's TMK, Oman Investment Bank Discuss Eurobond Issuance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and Oman Investment Bank discussed cooperation on raising capital through international financial markets to finance industrial projects and expand sales of the company's products in Tashkent on Friday.

According to TMK, during the meeting, Oman Investment Bank offered to assist TMK in issuing Eurobonds on international capital markets, attracting financing for investment projects and securing offtake agreements for its products.

The discussions focused on identifying practical mechanisms to broaden TMK's access to international funding sources and strengthen its financial capacity to implement industrial development projects.

The proposed cooperation could help the company diversify its financing sources, attract additional investment for new production facilities and expand its presence in international markets.

The sides agreed to continue discussions and develop the identified areas of cooperation.

TMK is Uzbekistan's state-owned technological metals company, focused on the extraction, processing and production of strategic and rare metals. Its activities are aimed at developing the country's mineral resource base and expanding the production of materials used in advanced manufacturing and technology industries.

Oman Investment Bank is an Oman-based investment banking institution providing financial advisory, investment management and capital markets services. Its activities include corporate finance, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and assistance with accessing international financial markets. The bank's expertise in structuring financial transactions could support TMK's plans to diversify funding sources and attract international investors.