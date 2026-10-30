Halloween THC Sale: Budpop Launches BOO100 Code For $100 Off THC Gummies, Vapes And Drinks
|Merchandise subtotal
|Discount
|Subtotal after discount
|Effective discount
|$250
|$100
|$150
|40%
|$260
|$100
|$160
|38.5%
|$300
|$100
|$200
|33.3%
|$350
|$100
|$250
|28.6%
|$400
|$100
|$300
|25%
|$500
|$100
|$400
|20%
The same math shows where a fixed discount outperforms common percentage codes. By BudPop's calculation, a $100 discount saves more than a 35% code on any subtotal under $285.71, and more than a 25% code under $400.
Why the Minimum Purchase Requirement Matters
BOO100 requires a merchandise subtotal of $250 or more. The promotion terms define what counts as a qualifying purchase. The simplest check happens in the cart: BOO100 either applies the $100 discount or leaves the total unchanged. Excluded products, shipping charges, and taxes appear as separate lines, so shoppers can see how each one affects the final amount.
BudPop recommends that shoppers build carts around products they already plan to buy. BudPop also offers standard free shipping on orders over $99.
THC Halloween Sale: Gummies, Vapes and THC Drinks Covered by BOO100
BOO100 works across BudPop's eligible categories, and THC drinks are included in the promotion. The THC Soda line is one example of what qualifies in a cart. Current specifications, availability, and prices are listed on each product page at budpop.com, and the same code applies to eligible items across the site.
Beverages have held up well around Halloween in licensed markets. According to Headset, total cannabis sales over Halloween weekend 2022 fell 13.6% compared with a typical October weekend, while beverage sales fell 3.7% and edible sales fell 8.4%.
Three THC Drink Flavors to Know
BudPop's THC Soda comes in 12 oz cans of nano-emulsified hemp-derived THC, in 5 mg or 10 mg strengths. Each 12 oz can is one serving; packs start at $48.00 on budpop.com.
- Cran Razz: 45 calories and 11 g of sugar per can Blood Orange Pomegranate: 80 calories and 20 g of sugar per can Cherry Lime Chill: 90 calories and 22 g of sugar per can
How BOO100 Applies to Eligible THC Drink Orders
In one example, six THC Soda orders at the listed $48.00 price bring the merchandise subtotal to $288.00. If the cart qualifies, BOO100 takes $100 off, leaving a merchandise total of $188.00. That's an effective discount of 34.7% before taxes and shipping. At $288.00 for six packs, BOO100 brings the order to $188.00.
The drink example illustrates the sitewide code. BudPop has no separate drinks-only deal for Halloween; THC drinks sit alongside the brand's other eligible products under the same BOO100 terms.
Halloween Savings Beyond a Single Product Category
A sitewide code gives shoppers one discount across BudPop's eligible catalog. A cart can hold THC Soda, Delta-9 gummies, or a THC cart, and BOO100 is entered once at checkout. The promotion terms decide whether the full cart qualifies, and the order summary shows the result before payment.
Stock levels can change during a one-day promotion. Customers can check current availability on each product page at budpop.com before checkout.
Halloween Sale Ends Oct. 31: When to Redeem BOO100
BOO100 is a one-day Halloween promotion. The code works only during that window, and orders must be completed and paid before it closes to receive the $100 discount. After the window ends, the code no longer applies at checkout.
According to BudPop's shipping policy, most orders ship within 24 hours, and processing can take 1 to 2 business days. Orders are processed Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Product availability and delivery eligibility vary by location.
What Shoppers Should Check Before CheckoutBOO100 is accepted, and the $100 discount appears in the order summary. Every item in the cart meets the promotion terms. BudPop ships the cart items to the delivery address. Taxes, shipping charges, and the final total are correct before payment. The order is completed before the one-day window closes.
How to Use the BOO100 Code on BudPop.com
Redeeming BOO100 takes five steps on budpop.com.Visit and browse eligible products. Add $250 or more of eligible items to the cart. Enter BOO100 in the discount code field. Check that the $100 discount appears in the order summary. Review the final total and complete checkout before the offer expires.
Can BOO100 Be Combined With Other Discounts?
The promotion terms govern how BOO100 interacts with other coupon codes, sale prices, subscription orders, and loyalty discounts. Shoppers can see which discounts apply in the order summary before payment.
BudPop ships orders over $99 free, and every example cart in this release still has a merchandise subtotal above $99 after the $100 discount.
BOO100 Promotion Terms: What to Know Before Ordering
- Offer: $100 off qualifying purchases with code BOO100 Eligible products: eligible items across BudPop's online catalog, including THC drinks Exclusions: disclosed in the promotion terms Qualifying purchase: defined in the promotion terms and confirmed at checkout Timing: one-day Halloween promotional window Usage and stacking: governed by the promotion terms Shipping: free on orders over $99; ships only to states where hemp-derived products are legal; shipping restrictions disclosed in the promotion terms Age: 21 or older Returns and adjustments: handled under BudPop's published policies, including its 30-Day Happiness Guarantee
BudPop Halloween Sale at a Glance
|Promotion detail
|Confirmed information
|Brand
|BudPop
|Offer
|Sitewide Halloween promotion
|Coupon code
|BOO100
|Discount
|$100 off orders of $250+ (up to 40% off)
|Duration
|One day: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
|Product coverage
|Eligible products across the website
|THC drinks
|Included
|Exclusions
|Disclosed in the promotion terms
|Redemption
|Online at budpop.com
|Shipping
|Free over $99; legal states only
|Age restriction
|21+
|Website
"Halloween is a holiday built on treats, and we wanted our Halloween sale to be equally easy to understand. BOO100 takes $100 off qualifying orders across our catalog, from gummies to our THC sodas, with one code at checkout," said Eva Mersenley, Marketing Spokesperson at BudPop.
About BudPop
BudPop sells hemp-derived THC products online, including Delta-9 THC gummies, THC drinks, and other hemp-derived formats. Its products are made with USA-grown hemp, and every batch is sent to a third-party laboratory for testing, with Certificates of Analysis available on its website. BudPop's Delta-9 products comply with the Farm Bill and contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Learn more at .
Product and Regulatory Disclaimer
BudPop products are for adults 21 and older. They contain hemp-derived THC and may cause intoxication. Do not drive or operate machinery after use, and keep products away from children and pets. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a healthcare professional before use, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition. Hemp-derived THC laws vary by state, and BudPop ships only to states where its products are legal. Product availability may change.CONTACT: BudPop Media Relations Phone: 213-421-8328 Web: budpop.com/contact-us Email:... Address: Triangle Dr, Commerce, CA 90040
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