Evgo To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 9

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), one of the nation's largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 9. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

EVgo Third Quarter 2026 Webcast

When: Monday, November 9

Time: 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT)

Live Webcast:

A copy of the press release with the financial results and the presentation discussed during the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of EVgo's website prior to the commencement of the webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo's website.

About EVgo

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is one of the nation's largest and most highly utilized public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging locations across 47 states, EVgo makes charging part of everyday life by partnering with leading businesses including retailers, grocery stores, rideshare operators and autonomous vehicle companies. EVgo is scaling nationwide, strategically deploying high-power chargers, including EVgo Superchargers, across the U.S. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo is developing its next-generation chargers, performing extensive interoperability testing and collaborating with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

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