Vyos Networks Opens Waitlist For Pre-Validated Vyos + Supermicro Routing System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starting at $29,000, the integrated system combines Supermicro hardware with VPP-accelerated VyOS LTS for IXPs, regional ISPs, and network operators that need 100 GbE routing without the integration burden

POWAY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks has opened the waitlist for the VyOS + Supermicro bundle, a pre-validated routing system that pairs Supermicro enterprise hardware with VyOS Universal Router and its VPP-accelerated dataplane. Built for internet exchange points, regional ISPs, and network operators running at scale, the system starts at $29,000, and founding members who join the waitlist receive 5% off at preorder.

VyOS Networks ships the hardware, the image, and the tuning as a single system, giving operators one validation baseline and one point of accountability.

The system is built on the Supermicro AS-1116CS-TN with a 24-core AMD EPYC 9255 processor, 64 GB of DDR5 ECC memory, NVMe storage, dual redundant Titanium-rated power supplies, and two 100 GbE ports on NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx network cards. In VyOS's published performance tests, the platform reaches up to 197.69 Gbps of routed throughput and 137.17 Mpps of switching with VPP enabled, more than six times the packet rate of the standard dataplane.

On the software side, the system runs the full VyOS enterprise and service provider routing stack, including BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, EVPN-VXLAN, MPLS, SR-MPLS, SRv6, and RPKI, with FIB capacity of around one million entries. Firewall, NAT, and VPN services are integrated, and declarative configuration, a REST API, and infrastructure-as-code workflows support automated operations with audit-ready configuration history and deterministic rollback.

“Operators want the economics and control of open networking, but want to avoid spending months qualifying hardware before a single packet moves,” said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks.“With this bundle, we take on the validation and tuning ourselves and deliver a system that is ready for 100 GbE peering from day one, backed by the team that builds VyOS.”

The bundle also gives operators a predictable infrastructure lifecycle, with no per-feature licensing, no audit surprises, and no renewal cliffs.

Network operators can join the waitlist at vyos.io/vyos-supermicro-bundle. Full performance results are available on the VyOS performance site, and technical details are in the VyOS LTS datasheet.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Yuriy Andamasov CEO vyos.io Email:... Phone: +34 932206760