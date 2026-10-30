Prologium Announces Appointment Of Airbus Senior Vice President Greg Ombach As Independent Director

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium, a global leader in next-generation solid-state battery technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Grzegorz (“Greg”) Ombach, Senior Vice President at Airbus, as an independent director of the company. His appointment will become effective upon the completion of ProLogium's previously announced business combination with Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TDAC). This appointment will further strengthen the Board's industry expertise and governance capabilities, supporting ProLogium's next phase of global commercialization.









Ombach brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience spanning aerospace, battery systems, automotive technology, semiconductors and advanced engineering. Throughout his career, he has focused on translating breakthrough technologies from research and engineering into scalable products, commercially viable business models and global market opportunities.

Having held senior leadership positions across Europe, the United States and Asia, Ombach offers extensive expertise in advanced technology strategy, high-volume battery production, intellectual property licensing, new business development and global commercialization. He is also completing the INSEAD International Directors Programme, further strengthening his focus on effective board governance and long-term value creation.

From Next-Generation Aerospace Innovation to Industrial Scale-Up

Ombach currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Disruptive Research and Technology at Airbus, where he oversees next-generation aerospace technologies, forward-looking technology strategies and innovation portfolios, with a focus on translating breakthrough research into practical industrial applications.

In this capacity, he represented Airbus in advancing a collaboration with Toshiba to explore superconducting technologies, including the joint development of a 2-megawatt-class superconducting motor for potential applications in future electric aircraft propulsion systems. The initiative highlights his leadership in frontier technologies, cross-industry collaboration and next-generation electrification.

As electrification expands beyond automotive applications into aerospace, robotics and other high-performance systems, advanced battery technologies are becoming increasingly important to the next wave of industrial innovation. These sectors demand not only higher energy density and enhanced safety, but also exceptional reliability, manufacturing consistency and the ability to scale production.

ProLogium has spent years advancing next-generation battery technology and manufacturing processes, building a foundation of technical validation and industrialization capabilities.

From High-Volume Battery Production to Technology Commercialization

Prior to joining Airbus, Ombach served as Executive Vice President at Germany-based automotive technology company Dräxlmaier Group, where his responsibilities included corporate strategy, innovation and the battery systems business.

During his tenure, he gained extensive experience in the development, industrialization and high-volume production of advanced automotive battery systems, including major production programs involving the 800-volt high-performance battery system used in the Porsche Taycan.

Earlier in his career, Ombach served as Global Vice President and General Manager at Qualcomm, where he was responsible for technology licensing and commercialization activities involving advanced automotive technologies. He also held leadership positions at Siemens VDO, Continental and Brose, further strengthening his background in technological innovation, industrial partnerships and international market development.

From industrializing high-performance battery systems and commercializing advanced technologies to advancing next-generation aerospace innovation, Ombach's cross-industry expertise will provide ProLogium with valuable strategic insight as it scales its global manufacturing operations, deepens customer relationships and explores high-value applications, including aerospace.

Advancing from Technology Leadership to Global Industrialization and Long-Term Growth

Vincent Yang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProLogium, said:

“I have always believed that the value of breakthrough battery technology is ultimately realized through consistent manufacturing, competitive costs and customer adoption. Building on the technology and manufacturing capabilities we have developed over many years, we are expanding our global commercial presence to build a business with lasting competitiveness and sustained growth potential.

“Greg brings experience spanning battery industrialization, technology commercialization and next-generation aerospace innovation. He understands the safety and reliability demands of high-performance applications, as well as the execution discipline required to move from engineering development to production at scale. His cross-industry perspective will bring valuable strategic insight to ProLogium as we advance our global operations.

“We look forward to drawing on Greg's experience to strengthen our industrialization strategy and long-term resource allocation, bring our core technologies into commercial applications, and work with partners across the value chain to build an industry ecosystem that supports mutual growth and shared success. Through steady business growth, we aim to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Dr. Greg Ombach said:

"I am delighted by the opportunity to join ProLogium's Board of Directors. Throughout my career, I have believed that the true value of breakthrough technology lies not only in innovation itself, but in its ability to be successfully industrialized and create meaningful impact in global markets.

"As electrification continues to transform automotive, aerospace and other high-performance industries, the market needs more than advanced battery technology. It needs solutions that combine safety, performance and scalable manufacturing capabilities. ProLogium's long-standing commitment to next-generation battery technology and advanced manufacturing provides an important foundation for addressing these evolving industry needs.

"I look forward to bringing my background in battery industrialization, technology commercialization and global innovation to the Board, contributing cross-industry strategic perspectives as ProLogium advances its global development and explores new opportunities for long-term value creation."

Ombach's appointment will further strengthen ProLogium's Board with expertise in global industrial strategy, manufacturing scale-up, capital allocation and emerging market development.

As ProLogium advances its global commercialization, the company will continue to bring together Board members with international perspectives and practical industry experience, drawing on their strategic insights, industry resources and global networks to deepen customer and partner relationships, expand into high-value markets and translate technological advantages into tangible commercial results, supporting the company's long-term growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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