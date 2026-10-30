Bionexus Launches New Corporate Website With Expanded Business And Investor Resources
|“Investors and potential partners should be able to understand what BioNexus operates today, what we are developing and how our technology relationships fit together. The new website brings that information into one place and gives visitors a clearer route to our public reporting and the people responsible for advancing the business.”
Sam Tan, Chief Executive Officer, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.
Visitors can explore the redesigned website at.
The Company's website address is provided solely for informational purposes. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not part of this press release and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) is a technology-focused company operating across biotechnology, precision diagnostics and specialty materials. Through its subsidiaries, investments and licensing arrangements, the Company is developing new healthcare and life-science businesses alongside its established operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements include expectations concerning the website's contribution to investor communications and engagement with business partners, and the Company's healthcare and life-science development initiatives. Actual results may differ materially because of implementation and maintenance requirements, cybersecurity and service availability, development and regulatory requirements, funding and execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's latest Form 10-K, subsequent Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. BioNexus undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.
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