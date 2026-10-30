Did You Lose Money On The Cooper Companies, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 14.67% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a September 9, 2026 report concerning The Cooper Companies, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("CooperCompanies" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a September 9, 2026 disclosure concerning The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Investors with losses on The Cooper Companies, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors



Disclosure: September 9, 2026

Stock drop: $9.31 per share, or 14.67% Close after the drop: $54.17 on September 10, 2026



What happened?

On September 9, 2026, Cooper Companies announced third quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company "reported revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year" and stated that "the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision's U.S. channel inventory reductions." The Company further stated that it "proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4." Cooper also lowered its full-year guidance, explaining that "the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory." Revenue guidance was reduced by approximately 1.4%, or $59.5 million at the midpoint, to $4.24 billion, while EPS guidance was reduced by approximately 1.8%, or $0.09 at the midpoint, to a range of $4.51 to $4.55.

On this news, Cooper Companies shares declined $9.31 or 14.67% per share, to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On September 9, 2026, it was reported that Cooper Companies' revenue was flat and it had cut its full-year guidance due to U.S. channel inventory reductions, and The Cooper Companies, Inc. stock lost 14.67% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of The Cooper Companies, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about The Cooper Companies, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



The Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

CooperCompanies Q3 2026 Results

The Cooper Companies, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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