Did You Lose Money On Pathward Financial, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 6.25% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a July 22, 2026 report concerning Pathward Financial, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a July 22, 2026 disclosure concerning Pathward Financial, Inc.

Investors with losses on Pathward Financial, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Pathward Financial, Inc. investors



Disclosure: July 22, 2026

Stock drop: $5.55 per share, or 6.25% Close after the drop: $83.12 on July 23, 2026



What happened?

On July 22, 2026, Pathward Financial reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, recognizing a provision for credit losses of $28.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.3 million in the comparable prior-year period. CEO Brett Pharr stated the increased provision was due in part to the Company having "identified a working capital loan that we believe involves a sophisticated fraud." The Company also reported nonperforming assets of $277.5 million, or 3.79% of total assets, compared to $74.7 million, or 1.03% of total assets, in the same period the prior year.

On this news, Pathward's stock price fell $5.55, or 6.25%, to close at $83.12 on July 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On July 22, 2026, it was reported that Pathward's provision for credit losses had roughly tripled year over year, and Pathward Financial, Inc. stock lost 6.25% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Pathward Financial, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Pathward Financial, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from Pathward Financial, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? Pathward Financial, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Pathward Financial, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Pathward Financial, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Pathward Financial, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Pathward Financial, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

press release

Pathward Financial, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.