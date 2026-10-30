Kodiak AI Accelerates Toward Driverless Long-Haul Launch As Autonomy Readiness Measure Reaches 99%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous driving technology, today announced that its Autonomy Readiness Measure ("ARM") for long-haul driverless operations has increased to 99%, putting Kodiak ahead of pace to launch driverless long-haul commercial service by the end of 2026.

Kodiak's progress toward closing its long-haul safety case has continued throughout 2026. The company reported an ARM of 84% as of February, 86% as of April, 91% as of July, 93% as of August, and 96% as of September.

The company is now in the final stretch of completing its highway launch safety case. After the safety case is complete, Kodiak will launch driverless operations on Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston. Kodiak's safety case is a structured argument, supported by evidence, that the Kodiak Driver, the company's autonomous driving system, can operate safely in a defined operating environment.

Kodiak's ARM measures the percentage of claims and evidence in Kodiak's safety case for driverless operations that are materially complete. The increase to 99% reflects accelerated progress in the testing and validation activities required to launch the Kodiak Driver into long-haul driverless service, and operate that service safely and consistently with its commercial partners.

“Our momentum is compounding as we conduct our final preparations ahead of launching driverless long-haul service,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak.“October represents continued great progress for closing safety case claims. We've identified and scheduled the remaining engineering verification and validation milestones needed. This is the home stretch.”

Kodiak's launch is not a one-time milestone. The close of our safety case will support ongoing, repeatable and reliable driverless highway service for our customers, including our shipper launch partner IKEA.

Kodiak plans to launch driverless highway service on behalf of IKEA on an initial 219-mile route.

Kodiak's long-haul safety case builds on the industrial safety case the company completed for its deployment in the Permian Basin, where, as of the end of the second quarter of 2026, the company had deployed its technology in 35 driverless trucks with no humans in the cab. These trucks are owned and operated by Kodiak's customer, Atlas Energy Solutions in a fleet that is the largest of its kind in the world. This deployment has demonstrated the company's unmatched operational expertise in commercial driverless trucking.

“As we finalize our deployment plan, our safety case is nearly complete, and it reflects a deliberate effort to account for safety risks across engineering, operations, and every other area that touches on operating with no one in the cab,” said Frank Fratrik, Director of Safety, Kodiak.“Each claim closes on evidence, and that evidence is nearly there. October's progress came from using our quantitative Probabilistic Risk Assessment (PRA) methodology to account for the behavioral risk of the autonomy system, while using our BreakPoint simulation tool to examine the autonomy system's robustness, and from maturing the operating scope and procedures for unsupervised autonomous runs on the I-45 corridor.”

Kodiak used its groundbreaking new AI tool, BreakPoint, to fuel its continued progress over the past 4 months. BreakPoint adversarially searches for edge-case scenarios in simulation that would take years for the Kodiak Driver to encounter in real-world driving. Kodiak utilized BreakPoint specifically to assure the autonomy system's robustness along the I-45 corridor. BreakPoint's results are fed into Kodiak's quantitative Probabilistic Risk Assessment, a method used to account for the behavioral risk of the autonomy system in mathematical terms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kodiak's expectations regarding the timing of launching driverless trucks for long-haul highways operations; Kodiak's expectations regarding the timing of completion of work on its highway launch safety case; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak's solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak's ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information, visit kodiak.ai/investors. The Kodiak press kit, including videos and images, is available here.

Contacts

Kodiak Media Relations

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager

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Kodiak Investor Relations

Steve Philistin

Senior Investor Relations Manager

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at