Did You Lose Money On Firstcash Holdings, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 14.75% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a October 22, 2026 report concerning FirstCash Holdings, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith today reported that it is conducting a securities fraud investigation on behalf of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a October 22, 2026 disclosure concerning FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

Investors with losses on FirstCash Holdings, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors



Disclosure: October 22, 2026

Stock drop: $31.97 per share, or 14.75% Close after the drop: $184.78 on October 22, 2026



What happened?

On October 22, 2026, the Company reported third quarter financial results earnings, including that the Company's American First Finance (“AFF”) segment operating income fell approximately 28% year over year to $33 million,“due primarily to the loss of earnings from previously reported merchant partner bankruptcies,” referring primarily to Conn's and American Freight, which filed for bankruptcy in 2024. The Company further reported gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the third quarter decreased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter, due in part to an alleged“increased strategic focus on merchant quality.”

On this news, FirstCash shares fell $31.97 per share, or 14.75%, to close at $184.78 on October 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On October 22, 2026, it was reported that FirstCash's American First Finance segment operating income fell approximately 28% year over year to $33 million and its third quarter lease and loan origination volume decreased 15%, and FirstCash Holdings, Inc. stock lost 14.75% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about FirstCash Holdings, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

FirstCash Q3 Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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