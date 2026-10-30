Did You Lose Money On Enova International, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 23.43% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a September 14, 2026 report concerning Enova International, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Enova International, Inc. ("Enova" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a September 14, 2026 disclosure concerning Enova International, Inc.

Investors with losses on Enova International, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Enova International, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Enova International, Inc. investors



Disclosure: September 14, 2026

Stock drop: $53.11 per share, or 23.43% Close after the drop: $173.61 on September 15, 2026



What happened?

On September 14, 2026, Enova announced it had withdrawn its Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve applications for its proposed acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, a deal that would have made Enova a bank holding company. The Company stated, among other things that "Bank regulatory guidelines and attitudes have not kept pace with the realities of" consumers and "Regulators do not have clear standards for nonbanks that want to become banks and that serve customers whose credit needs today are met mostly outside of the banking system. Without clearly articulated standards, the process is susceptible to political pressure and outside advocacy, rather than being guided strictly by the statutory factors that should govern it."

On this news, Enova shares are down as much as $53.11 or 23.43%, to close at $173.61 on September 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On September 14, 2026, it was reported that Enova had withdrawn its applications to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp and become a bank holding company, and Enova International, Inc. stock lost 23.43% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Enova International, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Enova International, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Enova International, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from Enova International, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? Enova International, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Enova International, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Enova International, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Enova International, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Enova International, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Enova International, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Enova International, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Enova International, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Enova Press Release

Enova International, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.