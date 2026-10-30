Rentredi Partners With Bright MLS To Connect Listing, Screening, And Property Management In One Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration gives Bright MLS subscribers access to RentRedi tenant prequalification, custom state-specific screening, and property management, right from within the listing, with the same system carrying forward after the lease is signed

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi, the all-in-one property management software for independent landlords, and Bright MLS, one of the largest multiple listing services in the country, today announced a partnership that integrates RentRedi's tenant screening and property management process into the Bright MLS listing process. The integration gives Bright MLS subscribers a more connected way to support rental clients, from marketing a property and screening prospective tenants through ongoing property management.

Agents can now select RentRedi as their screening provider when creating or editing a residential lease listing, available today to all Bright MLS subscribers. Screening matters beyond just approving an applicant: RentRedi's data shows tenants screened through the platform pay rent on time 90% of the time, compared with 83% for unscreened tenants, giving agents a proven track record to point to for their landlord clients.

“Bright is focused on giving subscribers tools that deliver greater value to their clients,” said Rajeev Sajja, Bright MLS Chief AI and Product Officer.“This partnership with RentRedi makes it easier for agents to support rental clients beyond the listing itself, from finding the right tenant through the ongoing management of the property.”

Tenant Screening and Prequalification, Built Into the Workflow

Once RentRedi is selected as the screening provider, agents can create an online application for the property and manage the screening process through the RentRedi Agent Dashboard. Screening includes credit, background and eviction data through TransUnion SmartMove, along with income and asset verification through Plaid. Agents can review applications and screening results, communicate with applicants, and approve or decline candidates through the platform.

Support Extends Beyond the Lease

Once a lease is signed, landlord clients can continue using RentRedi for rent collection, maintenance tracking, and other property management needs. This extends the value of the integration beyond tenant screening, creating continuity from the rental listing process through ongoing property management.

“Most agents are juggling a handful of separate tools to list, screen, and manage a property, and once the lease is signed, their relationship with it usually ends,” said Ryan Barone, Co-founder and CEO of RentRedi.“The most successful agents are always looking for ways to strengthen relationships and drive repeat business, so we built this partnership to fix both problems at once. Everything starts in BrightMLS (the same system agents already use), and because the agent and landlord stay on RentRedi, the agent doesn't get forgotten once the lease is signed. Agents can even be notified when it's time to renew, stay part of that landlord's rental business, and be the first call when that landlord is ready to buy again.”

RentRedi's Tools Are Built to Keep Rent Coming in on Time

The numbers back that up. Tenants who use RentRedi's autopay feature pay rent on time 99% of the time, compared with 87% for tenants who don't use it. RentRedi's feature that reports rent payments to all three major credit bureaus is linked to a 13% increase in on-time payments on its own. And for tenants with poor-to-fair credit specifically, RentRedi's credit-boosting feature reaches a 93% on-time payment rate, turning a shaky credit history into a reason to say yes instead of a reason to say no.

Beyond Rent Collection, RentRedi Provides a Full Set of Management Tools

Once rent is on track, RentRedi also gives landlords everything else they need to run the property day to day: maintenance request tracking, in-app tenant communication, digital lease signing, and portfolio performance insights covering cash flow, net operating income (NOI), and cash-on-cash return. Landlords can also add their agent as a teammate inside RentRedi, giving the agent visibility into the property going forward if the landlord chooses to keep them looped in.

“Most agents are juggling a handful of separate tools to list, screen, and manage a property, and once the lease is signed, their relationship with it usually ends,” said Ryan Barone, Co-founder and CEO of RentRedi.“The most successful agents are always looking for ways to strengthen relationships and drive repeat business, so we built this partnership to fix both problems at once. Everything starts in BrightMLS (the same system agents already use), and because the agent and landlord stay on RentRedi, the agent doesn't get forgotten once the lease is signed. Agents can even be notified when it's time to renew, stay part of that landlord's rental business, and be the first call when that landlord is ready to buy again.”

The integration is available now to Bright MLS subscribers. More information is available here.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states-Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia-and the District of Columbia. In 2025 alone, Bright powered more than 460,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company's new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the all-in-one property management software that landlords use to self-manage with ease and grow their portfolios, whether they own a single unit or are scaling to hundreds of doors. RentRedi eliminates the manual work involved in the rental lifecycle: rent collection with automatic late fees, tenant screening for peace of mind, in-app tenant communication, listing syndication to Zillow and realtor.com, maintenance management, lease signing, a modern tenant portal and app, tax-ready AI-powered accounting, and tenant credit building with rent reporting. RentRedi then surfaces insights that improve cash flow, net operating income, cash-on-cash return, and equity growth, all for $12 per month total with no per-door pricing and unlimited units.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire's Tech100. With more than 10,000 5-star reviews, more than $35 billion in assets under management, over $6 billion in rent payments processed, and over 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com.

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