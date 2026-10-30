Cyprus Property Prices Rise 8.5% As Approved Homes Surge, But Squareone Says Delivery Will Now Decide Results

SquareOne 01

SquareOne 02

SquareOne 03

Cyprus property outlook: why execution will matter more in 2027 and 2028

SquareOne Logo 02

Cyprus property outlook: why execution will matter more in 2027 and 2028

CYPRUS, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sales up 15.4% and residential permits up 63.7% in 2026; the analysis lists five priorities for developers and buyers in 2027–2028Cyprus enters 2027 with rising prices, more sales and a much larger pipeline of approved homes, according to a new market analysis from SquareOne. The analysis finds that over the next two years, how well projects are delivered will matter more than market growth in separating successful developments from the rest.Residential property prices rose 8.5% year on year in Q2 2026, up from 7.5% in Q1, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus Residential Property Price Index. The Department of Lands and Surveys recorded 5,298 contracts of sale in the quarter, up 15.4% from 4,592 a year earlier. Foreign demand grew faster than local demand, but domestic buyers still signed about six in ten contracts.Supply is building quickly. Building permits for January to May 2026 covered 8,978 residential units, up 63.7% from 5,484 in the same period of 2025 (CYSTAT). Permits are an early sign of new supply, not completions, but many new homes may compete for the same buyers over the next two years.“There is still room for opportunity in Cyprus, but less room to rely on market growth alone,” said Daniel Malak, CMO at SquareOne.“The projects that do well in 2027 and 2028 will be the ones that still work if price growth slows and competition increases. That means land bought against a conservative plan, homes designed around the people who will live in them, and delivery buyers can trust.”The analysis shows that Cyprus is not one housing market. Annual price growth in Q2 2026 ranged from 5.7% in Nicosia to 10.0% in Famagusta. Limassol slowed from 9.1% to 7.8%. Paphos apartment prices rose 18.5%, against 3.1% for houses. Buyers also differ by district: domestic buyers made up 84% of contracts in Nicosia, 66% in Limassol and 57% in Larnaca, while foreign buyers accounted for 66% in Paphos.Costs are still rising. Construction material prices rose 3.39% year on year in August 2026, with cement up 4.79%, and the Central Bank cites labour shortages and high wages as continuing pressures.SquareOne sets out five priorities for the next 24 months:Buy land against a conservative plan.Design around a defined household.Reduce avoidable cost uncertainty.Stress-test time as well as price.Treat handover and after-sales as part of the home.The full analysis,“Cyprus property outlook: why execution will matter more in 2027 and 2028”, is available at .About SquareOneSquareOne (SQONEPROPERTYPARTNERS LTD) is a Limassol-based real estate developer focused on making better urban living attainable for the people who live in its homes. Its growing portfolio features over 40 distinct residential projects, including [VIBE], [ARYA], [LYNEA], [IRIS], [ZOIA], [NAYA], and [THE DOCKS] strategically situated in prime neighborhoods across Limassol, such as Agia Trias, Germasogeia, Linopetra, Agios Nektarios, Polemidia, Agios Athanasios, and Tsiflikoudia. More at .Media contactJesus Guzman, PR Manager... | +357 25 583 875SquareOne, Kitiou Kyprianou 28-30 & Athinon, 3041 Limassol, CyprusNotes to editorsData sources: Central Bank of Cyprus, Residential Property Price Index Q2 2026; Department of Lands and Surveys (via the CBC Q2 2026 report); CYSTAT building permits Jan–May 2026 and construction materials price index, August 2026. A spokesperson is available for an interview.

Daniel Abdel Malak

SQONEPROPERTYPARTNERS LTD

+357 70 088084

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cyprus property prices rise 8.5% as approved homes surge, but SquareOne says delivery will now decide results News Provided By SQONEPROPERTYPARTNERS LTD October 30, 2026, 12:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.