MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reocito Capital Inc. (“Reocito” or the“Company”) announces that its board of directors (the“Board”) has appointed Camille Rabay as a director of the Company, effective October 29, 2026. Following the appointment, the Board consists of Greg Wilson, Kevin Fickle, Ian Wilson and Camille Rabay.As previously announced, Reocito has entered into a business combination agreement with Peninsula Capital Corp. (to be renamed Rent X Residential Inc.) and has filed a listing application with the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”) in connection with the proposed reverse takeover. On completion of the Transaction, the current directors and officers of Reocito are expected to resign.ABOUT REOCITO CAPITAL INC.The Company is a financial services company with no current activities or operations.For further information, please contact:Greg Wilson, Chief Executive OfficerReocito Capital Inc.

Greg Wilson

Reocito Capital Inc.

+1 (613) 850-1199

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REOCITO CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR News Provided By Garfinkle Biderman LLP October 30, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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