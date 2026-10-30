Propertyradar And CENTURY 21 Commercial Partner On AI Prospecting For Brokers

CENTURY 21 Commercial brokers get access to PropertyRadar's AI connection and training to find owners and prospects in ChatGPT and Claude.

- Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadarTRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CENTURY 21brand and PropertyRadar have partnered to give the CENTURY 21 Commercialnetwork special access to PropertyRadar. Through PropertyRadar's AI connection, included on every paid plan, CENTURY 21 Commercial brokers can prospect for listings and buyers from inside ChatGPT and Claude. They can ask how many buildings in their market fit an investment thesis, identify the owners behind those properties, and save the results as an audience in PropertyRadar for outreach.The AI connection, launched by PropertyRadar, provides data on 160+ million U.S. properties across 3,000+ counties into ChatGPT and Claude, with 300+ search criteria and 30+ signals. Those criteria include probate, divorce, and eviction filings pulled from county court records.The partnership is already in brokers' hands. During a virtual workshop hosted by the CENTURY 21 brand on October 8, PropertyRadar helped CENTURY 21 Commercial brokers set up accounts, connect PropertyRadar to their AI assistants, and run searches in their own markets. PropertyRadar will lead a hands-on prospecting session at the CENTURY 21 Commercial Academy (C21-CA) from November 3 to 5 in Westlake, Texas.“Commercial real estate has always been a relationship business, but the brokers creating the most opportunity today are combining local expertise with advanced data and AI,” said Randy Workman, senior director, Commercial Operations CENTURY 21.“In our search for a best-in-class partner that could combine property intelligence with AI-driven prospecting, PropertyRadar stood out. This partnership gives our affiliated brokers and agents access to powerful data, actionable insights, and practical AI tools that can help them identify more opportunities, build stronger pipelines, and drive business growth.”For a broker, the research can now start with a question. A broker can ask how many industrial buildings in a market have at least 10,000 square feet and owners who have held them for 10 years or more, then receive a count. With one more request, the broker can save the search as an audience in PropertyRadar that updates as new filings are recorded and existing records change.“Many commercial brokers who succeed build a prospecting machine around their territory, and that starts with knowing every building in it and who's on title. That research used to take days. Now a broker can ask an AI assistant which buildings fit a client's requirements and start reaching out the same afternoon. That's why we're building it into the Commercial Academy,” said Loren Keim, CEO of CENTURY 21 Keim in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.PropertyRadar has turned public records into prospecting data for small local businesses. Its AI connection makes that data available through a conversation with an AI assistant.“Commercial brokers have historically competed against firms with research teams behind them. Connect an AI assistant to the public record, and every broker has that research team,” said Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar.AvailabilityThe AI connection is available in the United States at no additional cost on every paid PropertyRadar plan, starting at $99. Counts, property summaries, and saved audiences are free. Full property records, history, comparable sales, and owner contacts are charged at PropertyRadar's standard data rates. Businesses are not charged for failed requests, unavailable contact data, or data they already own.About PropertyRadarFounded in 2007, PropertyRadar helps small local businesses compete with large companies through hyperlocal lead generation and public records data. Commercial brokers, real estate agents, investors, mortgage professionals, and home and property services businesses use PropertyRadar to find property owners, understand their circumstances, and reach them through direct mail, email, phone, text, online ads, and door knocking.About CENTURY 21 CommercialCENTURY 21 Commercialis the commercial real estate platform of the iconic CENTURY 21brand, supporting a nationwide network of more than 1,200 commercial-affiliated offices. The program provides specialized commercial real estate education, the MCRE designation program, marketing, technology, networking, and business development resources designed to help brokers and affiliated agents help grow their commercial businesses, expand market reach, and create new opportunities for clients, investors, and communities throughout the United States.Media contactKiki WanshuraVP of Segment Growth - RRE & Commercial Real Estate, PropertyRadar...+1 530-550-8801...© 2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21, C21, CENTURY 21 Commercial, C21 Commercial, the CENTURY 21 Commercial Logo and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each franchise is independently owned and operated. Any products or services provided by a third-party described herein, are not provided by, affiliated with, or related to Century 21 Real Estate LLC, nor any of its affiliated companies. All third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Not all products and services are available in all states. Century 21 Real Estate LLC and its affiliated companies may receive compensation in connection with this promotion. Each affiliated sales associate and broker is responsible for complying with any consumer disclosure laws or regulations arising from use of the products or services. All materials, programs, or meetings that are not for purposes of compliance with brand standards are optional and not required for your use as an independent contractor sales associate or broker affiliated with the CENTURY 21 Brand. They are suggested best practices that you may use at your discretion. Nothing herein is intended to create an employment relationship.

Kiki Wanshura

PropertyRadar

+1 530-550-8801

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PropertyRadar and CENTURY 21 Commercial Partner on AI Prospecting for Brokers News Provided By PropertyRadar October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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