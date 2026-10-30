Saint Joseph's Medical Center Announces Award Of $19.6 Million Grant From NYS Department Of Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Integrated electronic health record system to improve coordination, give providers timely access to patient information and support safer, more efficient care.

- Michael J. Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph's Medical Center, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Joseph's Medical Center today announced a $19.6 million grant from the New York State Department of Health's Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program for an integrated Electronic Health Record System.The grant was announced by Michael J. Spicer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Joseph's Medical Center, at a press conference held today at the hospital and attended by State, County and City officials.Joining Spicer at the event were the following speakers: New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald; Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano; New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins; Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, and Saint Joseph's Medical Center Board of Trustees Chairman James Landy and other elected officials."This grant gives Saint Joseph's the latest technology to enhance the exceptional care our doctors and nurses deliver every day. An integrated electronic health record means a patient's full history follows them everywhere they go in our system, from the Emergency Department to the operating room to their family doctor's office. That means safer care, fewer repeated tests and faster decisions. We're grateful to Commissioner McDonald, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Mayor Spano for their continued investment in Yonkers and the patients we serve,” said Michael J. Spicer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Joseph's Medical Center.“This investment will help Saint Joseph's Medical Center strengthen the care it provides to patients and families throughout Yonkers,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.“An integrated electronic health record system will help improve coordination, give providers timely access to critical patient information and support safer, more efficient care. The New York State Department of Health is proud to support Saint Joseph's continued commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community.”The New York State Department of Health's Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV is providing nearly $300 million in new state funding in support of more than 50 projects aimed at expanding access to inpatient, primary, behavioral health, and long-term care services in underserved populations.About Saint Joseph's Medical CenterSince 1888, Saint Joseph's Medical Center has served Yonkers and the surrounding communities of Westchester and New York City with patient-centered, quality-focused inpatient and outpatient care, including specialized programs such as orthopedics, cardiology, family medicine and geriatrics; advanced emergency treatment; state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and ambulatory surgery; inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services; and a network of primary care services serving Westchester and the Bronx. Its Saint Vincent's Hospital Westchester division in Harrison offers a comprehensive range of mental health, addiction and residential programs serving Westchester and New York City. Please visit us on the web at saintjosephs and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dean Bender

Thompson & Bender

+1 914-391-6042

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Joseph's Medical Center Announces Award of $19.6 Million Grant from NYS Department of Health News Provided By Thompson & Bender October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.