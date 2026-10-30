Conflict Coach Who Trains Family Court Judges Reveals Self-Led Peace Method

Amy Armstrong, Founder of The Center for Family Resolution and Creator of the VOICE Boundary Framework

The Center for Family Resolution method helps co-parents and professionals find peace without the other side's buy-in.

- Amy Armstrong, Founder, The Center for Family ResolutionCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Family Resolution today revealed the Self-Led Peace Method, a three-step approach founder Amy Armstrong teaches people waiting on someone else's cooperation to feel settled. Armstrong, a conflict coach and licensed social worker who trains family court judges nationally, laid out the method during a new appearance on Enlightenment of Change with host Connie Whitman. The work started with parents in high-conflict custody cases, and Armstrong now teaches it to anyone locked in a standoff with a co-parent, boss, employee or relative.The question Armstrong hears most from new clients is how to get the other person to cooperate. Parents ask it about an ex, and managers ask it about a team that will not get on board.The conflict coach says the question itself keeps people stuck, because it ties their peace to behavior they cannot control. Smart, capable people respond by researching harder and rehearsing conversations, and many still have no idea what to do."The agreement is not the peace. The peace is knowing that you are being true to yourself," Armstrong said during her appearance on the Enlightenment of Change podcast. Agreement built on someone accommodating at their own expense, she added, is artificial and does not last.The Self-Led Peace Method turns that principle into three moves a person can run in the middle of a tense exchange. None of them requires the other person to change first.The first move is naming the need instead of the offense. When host Whitman described offering neighbors a new parking spot instead of fighting over her blocked driveway, Armstrong noted that Whitman never made it personal and went straight to what the neighbor needed.Armstrong anchors that need in a personal value. Her own primary value is equality, and she says every boundary she sets has to demonstrate it.The second move is letting the feeling pass before acting on it. "Feelings are not facts, they are not instructions," Armstrong said on the episode. "A feeling is simply information about what's happening right now."The conflict coach asks clients to take two, six or at most 10 seconds to breathe, notice the feeling and let it move through. When a plan to have her grandson over for a swim fell through because the grandson didn't want to come, she gave herself time to notice the thought that he no longer wanted time with his grandmother and answered, "Of course. I hope you have a good day."The third move is stating what a person is willing and able to do, kindly, and then stopping there. Handed a report at 4:30 that someone wants by 5:30, Armstrong suggests a reply such as "No worries. I'll be glad to take a look at it on Monday and have it done by noon," with no correcting or criticizing attached.That morning, Armstrong had coached a surgeon who measured his success by how a colleague reacted to his choices, and they moved that measure to his own values."We can't wait for that other person to give us the outcome we want before we know we've done well," Armstrong said. Over time, she says, a leader who holds his own part gives the team security, and others follow.Whitman, whose firm Whitman & Associates teaches sales and communication styles, named the pattern plainly. "We feel wronged when we're not wronged," Whitman said during the episode.Amy Armstrong, LISW-S, is a Columbus, Ohio native who has worked with parents for 30 years and built The Center for Family Resolution and the Center for Coach Development. Her coaching follows International Coaching Federation competencies, and her practice has helped hundreds of families previously trapped in court for years.Her path has been profiled in Brainz Magazine, and her work has appeared in The New York Times and on CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News. She serves on court reform committees for the Supreme Court of Ohio.Amy Armstrong wrote Real-Time Parenting, and her forthcoming Boundary Basics: Practical Steps to Resolve Conflict puts the boundary work behind the Self-Led Peace Method into book form.Co-parents and leaders done waiting on another person's cooperation can learn the full Self-Led Peace Method at .About The Center for Family ResolutionThe Center for Family Resolution is a conflict coaching and co-parenting practice founded in 2011 by conflict coach Amy Armstrong, LISW-S, serving parents and professionals across the United States. It offers group coaching, co-parent coaching, parenting coordination, mediation and training for judges and other professionals, with a focus on setting boundaries without a fight. Clients learn to resolve high-conflict co-parenting and workplace disputes without depending on the other side to change.Media Contact:

Amy Armstrong

The Center for Family Resolution

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Conflict Coach Who Trains Family Court Judges Reveals Self-Led Peace Method News Provided By Podcastguest October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law



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