'The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting': Terry Milla's New Short Film Urges Us To Think Beyond Election Day

The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting Poster

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The timely release explores civic participation, personal responsibility, and the question of how ordinary people can help change the world.

- Terry MillaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Milla Presents“The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting,” a Short Film Challenging Viewers to Think Beyond Election DayThe timely release explores civic participation, personal responsibility, and the question of how ordinary people can help change the world.What happens when the strongest debate isn't between two political opponents, but between two voices inside your own head?Independent conscious hip-hop artist, martial artist, and creative entrepreneur Terry Milla invites audiences to consider that question in“The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting,” a short film that explores the internal conflict surrounding voting, civic participation, and what it really means to take responsibility for changing the world.Released ahead of Election Day on November 3, the film challenges viewers to look beyond the act of casting a ballot and examine the relationship between personal beliefs, individual action, and meaningful change. Through an internal debate, the story invites audiences to question whether making their voices heard at the ballot box is enough-or whether it must be part of a larger commitment to improving their communities and the world around them.Rather than treating the conversation as a simple argument with an easy answer, the film opens the door to reflection. It asks viewers to examine their own assumptions, consider the role they play in shaping society, and recognize that participation in change can extend far beyond a single day or decision.The project reflects the broader philosophy behind Terry Milla's Warrior Life movement, built around discipline, purpose, self-mastery, and personal responsibility. Its central message is that people should not surrender their power by waiting for someone else to solve the problems they see around them.“The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting” also sets the stage for Milla's upcoming single,“#WEAREWARRIORS II,” scheduled for release on November 11, 2026. Both projects explore themes of empowerment, action, and the responsibility individuals have to become active participants in their own lives rather than passive observers of the world.Following the short film's release, Milla will continue the campaign with the upcoming single, available directly to fans through WarriorLife on a pay-what-you-want basis. Members of the Warrior List will receive early access to the music video and digital download beginning November 4.Through film, music, martial arts, and conscious living, Terry Milla continues to build an independent platform designed to do more than entertain. His work challenges audiences to think, act with intention, and become part of a community committed to personal growth and positive change.**“The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting” premieres October 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST.**Viewers are encouraged to watch, share the film, join the conversation, and take time to understand the voting process and participate in civic life in ways that reflect their own values.ABOUT TERRY MILLATerry Milla is an independent conscious hip-hop artist, martial arts instructor, and plant-based chef whose work brings together music, mindset, and movement. Through Warrior Life, he connects creative expression with discipline, personal development, and self-determination. His independent music releases are supported by 100 Trillion Entertainment.WATCH AND CONNECTShort film:“The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting”Premiere date: October 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST, on Terry Milla's Official YouTube ChannelWarrior Life:Upcoming single:“#WEAREWARRIORS II” - November 11, 2026Instagram:TikTok: @terrymillaYouTube: @therealterrymilla**Media Contact:**For press inquiries, interviews, and additional information, contact William Dunn at Warrior Life/ 100 Trillion Entertainment via email at...

William Dunn

Warrior Life/ 100 Trillion Entertainment

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'The Debate I Have With Myself About Voting': Terry Milla's New Short Film Urges Us to Think Beyond Election Day News Provided By Warrior Garden LLC October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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