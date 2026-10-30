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Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Report: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genotyping panels is becoming increasingly significant as the challenge of resistant infections grows worldwide. These advanced diagnostic tools play a crucial role in identifying resistance genes quickly, helping healthcare providers respond more effectively. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and the key drivers shaping this sector.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory of the AMR Genotyping Panels Market

The antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genotyping panels market has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.45 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion in 2026, showing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth has been driven by the rising occurrence of antimicrobial resistance, a surge in hospital-acquired infections, enhanced molecular diagnostic technologies, increased awareness of resistance surveillance, and the availability of sophisticated genotyping solutions.

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Looking ahead, the AMR genotyping panels market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $2.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1%. Factors fueling this anticipated growth include heightened investments in infectious disease diagnostics, increasing demand for rapid point-of-care testing, expansion of genomic epidemiology initiatives, greater integration of AMR data analytics, and stronger regulatory measures around resistance monitoring. Key trends during this period involve the rising use of multiplex resistance detection panels, rapid molecular diagnostics, the growth of genomic surveillance tools, expansion of hospital-based testing, and a sharper focus on early detection of resistance.

Understanding What AMR Genotyping Panels Are and Their Importance

Antimicrobial resistance genotyping panels are advanced molecular diagnostic devices designed to detect and analyze resistance genes in bacteria and other pathogens. These tools allow for the simultaneous screening of multiple resistance markers, providing faster and more accurate identification of resistant strains. This capability is essential for guiding targeted treatments and improving patient outcomes.

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Primary Factors Fueling the Growth of the AMR Genotyping Panels Market

One of the most significant drivers behind the growth of the AMR genotyping panels market is the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial-resistant infections. These infections-caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that have developed resistance to standard antimicrobial treatments-pose major challenges to healthcare worldwide. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics have accelerated the emergence of such resistant strains, increasing the need for advanced diagnostics that can quickly identify resistance genes and support targeted therapeutic interventions.

For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur annually in the United States alone. This alarming figure highlights why demand for AMR genotyping panels is rising as healthcare providers seek effective tools to combat resistant infections.

Regional Leadership and Growth in the AMR Genotyping Panels Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the AMR genotyping panels market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and regulatory environment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad overview of global dynamics in this field.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Report: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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