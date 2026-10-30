The Anemia In Elderly Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A CAGR Of 8.9% Through 2030

Anemia In Elderly Market

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The Business Research Company's Anemia In Elderly Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for anemia treatment in the elderly is experiencing significant growth as the global population ages and healthcare advances progress. With rising awareness of anemia's impact on older adults and improvements in diagnosis and treatment options, this sector is poised for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional growth prospects, and trends shaping the future of anemia management in the elderly.

Market Size and Projections for the Anemia in Elderly Market

The anemia in elderly market has seen notable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.99 billion in 2025 to $3.26 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This rise during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the expanding aging population, higher incidence of chronic diseases, wider availability of oral iron supplements, growth in hospital-based anemia care, and a heightened awareness of nutritional deficiencies among older adults.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $4.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9%. This forecasted expansion is linked to growing demand for personalized anemia treatments, increased use of long-acting injectable therapies, a stronger focus on geriatric healthcare, growth in outpatient anemia management services, and enhancements in diagnostic screening for elderly patients. Additionally, emerging trends include broader adoption of combination therapy, increased utilization of injectable iron formulations, emphasis on early anemia diagnosis in seniors, expansion of home-based treatment options, and improved management of anemia related to chronic conditions.

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Understanding Anemia in the Elderly Population

Anemia in the elderly is characterized by a reduction in red blood cells or hemoglobin levels below the normal range, resulting in decreased oxygen transport in the bloodstream of older adults, typically those aged 65 and above. This condition often stems from nutritional deficiencies, chronic illnesses, or physiological changes associated with aging. Its prevalence in this demographic underscores the need for specialized care and effective management strategies.

The Growing Elderly Population as a Core Market Driver

One of the fundamental factors propelling the global anemia in elderly market is the increasing elderly population worldwide. This demographic shift is marked by a higher number and proportion of individuals aged 65 and older, driven by longer life expectancies, declining birth rates, and the aging of large population cohorts. As this group expands, so does the prevalence of age-related and chronic diseases that frequently cause anemia, thus boosting demand for accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and comprehensive management of the condition.

For example, data released in January 2024 by the Population Reference Bureau, a nonprofit based in Kenya, reveals that the number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, reflecting a 47% increase. Moreover, this age group's share of the total U.S. population is projected to grow from 17% to 23% in the same timeframe. Such demographic trends clearly underpin the strong market potential for anemia care in the elderly.

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Regional Outlook Highlights Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the anemia in elderly market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is fueled by increasing elderly populations, improving healthcare access, and rising investments in geriatric care across countries in this region.

The market analysis spans several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Anemia in Elderly Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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