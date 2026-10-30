YC Travel Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YC Travel has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing the travel agency's expertise in planning cruise vacations through its close partnership with the MSC Group. Specifically, they partner with MSC Cruises, Yacht Club Experience and Explora Journeys, MSC Group's ultra-luxury ships. This distinction highlights an agency built on specialized cruise knowledge rather than general travel booking, a focus that has become a signature offering for the company's clients.YC Travel's approach centers on deep familiarity and first-hand experience with a narrow set of luxury cruise products rather than a broad menu of offerings. Selecting suite categories, itineraries, and onboard experiences takes firsthand knowledge built through years of direct engagement with MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, and our specialists apply that knowledge to match each client's preferences and specifics of each journey.That commitment reflects a broader philosophy at YC Travel, one built on the idea that a well-planned vacation should feel effortless for the traveler even when the logistics behind it are considerable. Explora Journeys, one of the brands the agency represents, describes its own promise this way:“Maybe the best hotel isn't a hotel.” YC Travel's team has adopted a similar standard for its own service, prioritizing thoroughness and follow-through so that clients can focus on the experience rather than the planning.“We're honored to be recognized with the 2026 Best of Florida Award,” said Lisa Moss Yates, owner of YC Travel.“Our team works hard to make sure every client feels confident in their vacation choice, and this recognition reflects the trust so many travelers have placed in us to get the details right.”As YC Travel looks ahead, the agency plans to continue deepening its expertise in the MSC Group's luxury offerings while maintaining the personalized service that has defined its client relationships. The 2026 Best of Florida Award marks a meaningful milestone for the team and reinforces its focus on helping travelers turn cruise vacations into the kind of trips worth planning a return visit around.For more information, click here.

YC Travel

YC Travel

+1 336-491-7456

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

YC Travel Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.