Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) And Connect Services Liberia Strengthen Tourism Connectivity Through Technology Partnership

The Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) has received a Starlink Mini kit from Connect Services Liberia to support communication, familiarization trips and field activities across the 15 counties.



The handover ceremony, held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, featured a presentation by Farman Elahi and Alria A. Bassey of Connect Services Liberia. The Starlink Mini package includes a power bank and tripod mount to support mobile and vehicle-based operations. The accompanying power bank offers an estimated three to five hours of use on a full charge, depending on operating conditions.

Speaking during the handover, LNTA Deputy Director General for Marketing and Promotions, Atty. Jani Kadiyatu Jallah Kollie, said the equipment would help the Authority share information, coordinate field activities and engage tourism businesses and communities, particularly in areas where internet access is limited.

She thanked Connect Services Liberia for its support, noting that the equipment would help the LNTA carry out tourism education, destination marketing and promotional activities more effectively.

The kit is expected to help LNTA staff share field reports, photographs and updates during familiarization trips and other activities outside Monrovia. This will support the Authority's efforts to document tourism attractions, gather information from destinations and promote Liberia's tourism offerings.

Both institutions also discussed opportunities for further cooperation, including joint promotional activities and the sharing of photographs, social media updates and other communication materials. The partnership also provides Connect Services Liberia with an opportunity to showcase its technology and increase public awareness of its services through joint promotional activities with the LNTA. Both institutions stand to benefit from greater visibility, shared communication efforts and opportunities to demonstrate how technology can support tourism development in Liberia.

Connect Services Liberia expressed its willingness to provide technical support when needed. Both parties welcomed continued cooperation to ensure the equipment is used effectively and the benefits of the partnership are maximized.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liberia National Tourism Authority.