CDT Equity Welcomes U.S. Regulatory Development Supporting Expanded Access To Compounded Peptides

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("CDT" or the "Company"), today welcomed a significant development in the U.S. regulatory landscape for compounded peptides, which the Company believes is supportive of its strategic investment in Pep'd Inc., a U.S.-based peptide and telehealth company.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) has announced an interim enforcement discretion policy covering six peptide bulk drug substances: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500 while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) continues the rulemaking process concerning the Section 503A Bulks List.

Under the new policy, HHS has stated that it does not intend to take enforcement action against qualifying state-licensed pharmacies, federal facilities or licensed physicians compounding products containing these specified peptides, provided the detailed conditions of the policy and other applicable requirements of Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act are satisfied.

CDT believes the development represents an important evolution of the U.S. regulatory framework for peptides by establishing a more clearly defined pathway through which specified peptides may be compounded and prescribed to individual patients under appropriate medical supervision and quality controls.

The new HHS policy potentially expands the addressable opportunity available to compliant participants in the U.S. peptide market while increasing the importance of physician oversight, domestic pharmacy fulfillment, product quality, testing and regulatory compliance.

James Bligh, Chief Executive Officer of CDT Equity, commented:

“CDT invested in Pep'd because we believe peptides represent an important and rapidly developing area of healthcare, and this week's announcement from HHS is an encouraging development for the sector. While the policy remains interim and the peptides covered by it have not been approved by the FDA, we believe this represents an important step in the evolution of the U.S. peptide market and a positive development for CDT's investment in this hugely exciting sector.”

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company's common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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