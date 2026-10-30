Cat Footwear Launches Limited-Edition Collection Embellished With Crystals By Swarovski®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capsule blends Caterpillar's legacy of durability with Swarovski's renowned craftsmanship in the "Built to Shine" campaign

Rockford, MI, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat Footwear today announced the launch of a limited-edition footwear collection embellished with crystals by Swarovski®, marking the latest ingredient branding partnership for the global footwear brand inspired by Caterpillar's heritage of strength, innovation and performance.

Accompanied by the new "Built to Shine" campaign, the collection celebrates the unexpected fusion of industrial durability and elevated style, bringing together two iconic brands known for their commitment to quality craftsmanship.

The ingredients partnership unites Swarovski's legacy of precision crystal expertise and pioneering design with Caterpillar's reputation for engineering excellence. Together, the brands have created a collection that reflects the confidence, resilience and individuality of people who embody strength and self-expression.

"Built to Shine celebrates those who are unafraid to stand out while staying true to the grit and determination that drive them forward," said Mark Ayers, Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand for Caterpillar Inc. "By combining Cat Footwear's distinctive durability with the brilliance of Swarovski crystals, we've created a collection that is bold and authentic."

The new collection includes two styles:

Lyric Wonder, a striking new 6-inch silhouette for Cat Footwear





Intruder Wonder, a refreshed version of the brand's popular Intruder franchise, available in both white and black colorways

Each style features Swarovski® crystals integrated into the design, creating a unique expression of performance and design.

The collection will be available beginning October 30 on CatFootwear.com, with pricing starting at $159.95. The launch will be available in the United States and 18 international markets, including Mexico, Chile, China and Singapore.

For more information about the collection, visit catfootwear.com.







About Cat Footwear:

Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers' passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground.

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