Custom Legal Marketing Launches Sequoia Ranger, Click Fraud Protection Built For Law Firms

San Francisco, California – Custom Legal Marketing, the law firm marketing and answer engine optimization company, today announced Sequoia Ranger, a click fraud protection tool built into its Sequoia® platform for law firm pay-per-click advertising. Sequoia Ranger identifies invalid clicks on a firm's Google Ads campaigns, blocks the sources behind them, and reports the estimated wasted spend to the firm each month.

Law firms pay the highest cost per click of any industry in paid search. Attorneys and legal services pay more than five times the cross-industry average, according to WordStream's annual Google Ads benchmark report, and Google's own Keyword Planner shows personal injury terms such as truck accident lawyer and car accident lawyer in major metros commanding bids of $300 to $1,000 per click. Clicks from bots, competitors and repeat visitors who never intend to hire a lawyer can drain that budget before a single prospect calls. Sequoia Ranger was built to stop that waste without blocking the people a firm is paying to reach.

CLM developed Sequoia Ranger after reviewing the block lists that other click fraud platforms had placed on its clients' accounts. Those tools were excluding mobile carrier networks and privacy relay services used by ordinary consumers, then reporting the excluded traffic as money saved. A person searching for a car accident lawyer from a phone on a carrier network risked being hidden from the firm's ads.

Click fraud protection can save a law firm tens of thousands of dollars a year. But over-aggressive blocks and misfires can catch would-be clients in the dragnet and cost a law firm in opportunity loss.

Sequoia Ranger, built on the Sequoia AI marketing platform, gets it right. It blocks the patterns and sources that cost firms money without wiping out entire mobile carriers or networks.

The platform communicates directly with Google Ads all day long for every account.

Sequoia Ranger scores each click on who sent it, where it came from, how the visitor behaved on the page, and whether the same source has clicked before. Suspicious sources are blocked across the firm's search campaigns within moments, and the block lifts automatically after a set period.

Sequoia Ranger can work autonomously or as an assistant to CLM's team of expert ad managers.

“Generic click fraud tools treat every law firm like an online store,” said Jason Bland, co-founder and CEO of Custom Legal Marketing.“They block whole networks because the math looks good on a savings report. Sequoia Ranger was built by our team – people who have managed millions in ad spend for law firms.”

Sequoia Ranger is one of the latest innovations in Sequoia®, the AI marketing platform built by Custom Legal Marketing exclusively for lawyers. Sequoia is driving new cases to law firms from ChatGPT and other AI platforms while supercharging performance in traditional search and Google Ads. Sequoia Ranger is available now to law firms whose paid search is managed by CLM, is included with CLM's PPC management, and replaces any third-party click fraud subscription a firm currently pays for.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Custom Legal Marketing Launches Sequoia Ranger, Click Fraud Protection Built for Law Firms News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 30, 2026, 12:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.