RICHARD MILLE OPUS Celebrating Contemporary Feminity

Richard Mille Opus & Clamshell

Foreword by Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh

Richard Mille - Opus

Opus are proud to announce a truly landmark collaboration with Richard Mille celebrating contemporary femininity.

- Amanda Mille, Brand & Partnerships Director, Richard Mille

LES BREULEUX, JURA, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opus are proud to announce a truly landmark collaboration with Richard Mille celebrating contemporary femininity. For the first time, Opus joins a luxury Swiss watchmaking brand to tell an inspirational story centred on the women redefining precision, performance, and creativity.

In partnership, this extraordinary Opus explores contemporary femininity through the lives of the women who embody the brand's spirit, from its celebrated partners on the world stage to the designers, watchmakers and craftspeople behind its exceptional timepieces.

Through intimate interviews, original photography, and specially commissioned photographic essays, the Opus spotlights Richard Mille's remarkable female partners, including Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, champion golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda, footballer Sam Kerr, and racing driver Lilou Wadoux and many others.

The Richard Mille Opus also explores the pioneering women of motor racing who, with the support of Richard Mille, have competed at the highest levels of endurance racing at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking their place on the grid and competing directly against the world's leading male counterparts.

Beyond these extraordinary public figures, the Opus turns its lens inward to Richard Mille itself. A specially commissioned photographic essay celebrates the female designers, watchmakers, and staff whose skill, imagination, and craftsmanship have helped shape an exceptional collection of watches over the decades.



The Opus offers a wealth of insight into the craftsmanship and savoir-faire behind Richard Mille's ladies' timepieces. Featuring never-before-seen photographs of the watchmaking process, alongside stories exploring the watches and their creation, it reveals the remarkable skill, technical mastery and attention to detail that go into each timepiece.

Together, these stories form a multifaceted portrait of contemporary femininity, one defined not by a single idea but by creativity, determination, technical mastery, courage, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The women's timepieces that Richard Mille has created form the core of the Opus where technological innovations and designs are presented in three distinct editions.

The Marquee Edition created in collaboration with Cercle d'Art is strictly limited to just 100 copies worldwide. Measuring an extraordinary 60cm tall by 43cm wide and running to 580 pages. Each Marquee Edition is bound in leather and is personally signed by Amanda Mille, Cécile Guenat, and Michelle Yeoh and presented in a bespoke handmade clamshell case created specifically for this edition.

Marquee Edition No. 001 is personally signed by Richard Mille himself and will be auctioned for charity as part of the project's lasting legacy.

The Classic Edition is strictly limited to just 1000 copies worldwide.

Measuring an extraordinary 60cm tall by 43cm wide and running to 580 pages, bound in leather and presented in a handmade clamshell case.

The Midi Edition has an unlimited print run.

Measuring 46cm tall by 33cm wide and running to 580 pages and presented in a handmade clamshell case.



Zenon Texeira, Creative Director, Opus, said:

“We are immensely proud to partner with Richard Mille on a project that has been truly inspiring for everyone at Opus. From the outset, we were entrusted with telling a remarkable story, one that celebrates femininity, extraordinary talent, and the achievements of women throughout the brand. From its inspirational partners to the exceptionally skilled watchmakers and designers whose creativity and dedication define Richard Mille, we've had the privilege

of shining a light on the women who contribute to its extraordinary success. Our greatest hope is that through the power of storytelling and photography, we can bring their achievements to a global audience, inspiring a new generation of young women to pursue their ambitions, challenge boundaries, and realise their own extraordinary potential.”



Amanda Mille, Brand & Partnerships Director, Richard Mille, said:

“For years, we had been keen to create a book that would reveal the full scope of the feminine world of Richard Mille. Here, we bring to light an entire side of the brand that is sometimes little known. From the women who design the watches to those who assemble them, and those who wear them, we wish to pay tribute to every one of them: they make Richard Mille what it is today. Opus has allowed us to tell this beautiful story, which continues to unfold.”



To reserve your edition and for further information, visit thisisopus/RM

Hari Ramachandran

OPUS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RICHARD MILLE OPUS Celebrating Contemporary Feminity News Provided By OPUS October 30, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.