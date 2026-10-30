Peernextgroup Announces Plans For Manhattan Flagship Of Level Up Spot, A Non-Clinical Immersive Wellness Concept

Somatic Reset by Level Up Spot

Queens-based company is evaluating Manhattan sites for a planned location that would combine four sensory and guided wellness experiences under one roof

- George Ivak, CEO Peer Next Group, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PeerNextGroup, Inc., a wellness company based in Forest Hills, Queens, today announced plans to develop a Manhattan flagship for Level Up Spot, its immersive wellness concept. The proposed location would combine nature-inspired environments, sensory technology and guided body-awareness sessions in a non-clinical setting.PeerNextGroup currently operates an initial wellness center in Forest Hills, where it offers its Somatic Reset TM experience to a limited number of guests. The Manhattan flagship would be the first location designed to house all four of the concept's planned experiences. The company is evaluating potential sites and has not yet secured a location or signed a lease.Four Planned ExperiencesThe proposed flagship would include four distinct experiences, each taking a different approach to relaxation and sensory engagement:Five Elements – An immersive program themed around earth, water, fire, air and space, using visual environments, sound and vibration.Somatic ResetTM – A guided body-awareness session focused on recognizing and releasing physical tension associated with everyday stress. This experience is currently offered at the Queens center.Immersive Nature – A sensory environment that uses imagery and sound to represent natural landscapes such as forests, mountains and underwater settings.Bio-Bed Restoration – A reclining session incorporating sound, vibration and other technologies intended to encourage relaxation.PeerNextGroup expects to release additional details about the technology, design and individual experiences as development progresses.Research Basis and Non-Clinical PositioningThe concept draws on research examining the relationship between exposure to natural environments, including simulated and immersive nature experiences, and perceived stress and emotional well-being. The company describes its approach as neuroscience-informed design applied through emerging immersive technologies.Level Up Spot is being developed as a non-clinical wellness destination. It does not provide medical or therapeutic services.Corporate Wellness and Expansion PlansPeerNextGroup is also exploring corporate wellness programs that would offer employers an alternative to conventional workplace well-being initiatives. In addition, the company is developing original media, immersive technology and an operating model intended to support potential additional neighborhood locations and expansion into other major metropolitan markets.Development and opening of the Manhattan flagship remain dependent on obtaining the necessary financing and completing other required arrangements. There can be no assurance as to when, or whether, the proposed flagship will open.Company Leadership“Level Up Spot is built on the idea that caring for one's well-being should be something people look forward to, not another obligation,” said George Ivak, founder and CEO of PeerNextGroup.“Our goal for the Manhattan flagship is to give people in one of the busiest cities in the world a place to step away from the noise for a while and reconnect with themselves,” said George Ivak, CEO Peer Next Group.Ivak is a Certified Peer Specialist with a longstanding background in peer advocacy.About PeerNextGroup, Inc.PeerNextGroup, Inc. is a New York-based company developing Level Up Spot, an immersive, non-clinical wellness concept combining nature-inspired environments, sensory technology and guided experiences. The company maintains offices and operates an initial wellness center in Forest Hills, Queens, and is developing plans for a proposed Manhattan flagship. More information is available at levelupspot.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding PeerNextGroup's plans, including its proposed Manhattan flagship, future locations, technology development, corporate wellness opportunities and new experiences. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the availability of financing, suitable real estate and necessary resources, and the company's ability to complete development and operations as contemplated. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that the proposed flagship or other planned initiatives will be completed.Level Up Spot is a non-clinical wellness experience intended to support relaxation and general well-being. It does not diagnose, treat or prevent any medical or mental health condition.This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of PeerNextGroup, Inc.

Desiree Ritchie

Peer Next Group, Inc.

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PeerNextGroup Announces Plans for Manhattan Flagship of Level Up Spot, a Non-Clinical Immersive Wellness Concept News Provided By PeerNextGroup, Inc. October 30, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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