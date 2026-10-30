Our Journey To KLAS : Building Healthcare Technology Around The Way Care Happens

Equipo Health's CMO praises the company's commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and adapting its healthcare platform to evolving needs.

Equipo Health's 2026 KLAS Spotlight highlights connected care management, workflow automation, and AI-driven healthcare innovation.

- One customer, the CEO/ President of a provider organizationSOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare organizations evaluating technology increasingly look beyond individual features. The ability to coordinate patient interactions, maintain visibility across care activities, integrate with existing systems, and adapt to changing operational needs has become an important consideration in how organizations select and work with technology partners.These priorities are reflected in KLAS Research's 2026 Emerging Company Spotlight on Equipo, which examines healthcare organizations' experiences with the company's centralized care management and referral capabilities.Based on interviews with nine healthcare organizations, the evaluation recorded an overall performance score of 97.2 out of 100. Customer feedback highlights several aspects of the Equipo experience, including care management capabilities, referral coordination, EHR integration, customer support, responsiveness, and continued product development.Beyond the overall score, the findings offer a closer look at what healthcare organizations expect from care management technology and how those expectations are shaping the evolution of platforms like Equipo.A Connected View of Patient CareOne of the recurring challenges in healthcare delivery is maintaining continuity across different points of the patient journey.Patient information may originate in an electronic health record, a referral system, a care management application, or a separate patient engagement channel. Care teams often need to work across these environments to understand a patient's history, coordinate interventions, and maintain visibility into ongoing activities.For organizations managing large patient populations, fragmented information can make it difficult to establish a consistent view of patient needs and care activities.A participating healthcare executive described how Equipo supports this requirement:“Equipo is a care management platform. It is all SaaS. We utilize it to record all interactions between us, the care delivery solution, and our patients. Everything stays in one platform, and that way, everybody can see what's happening with the population that we manage.”The observation highlights an important aspect of care management technology: the ability to bring patient interactions and care activities into a shared environment.Equipo's platform is designed around this connected view, bringing together clinical, operational, and patient engagement information to support care coordination and population management. Its capabilities span patient engagement, care management, referral coordination, provider workflows, and population analytics.Rather than treating these functions as isolated activities, the platform connects information and processes across the care journey, helping organizations maintain visibility into patient needs and the actions taken by their teams.Why Adaptability Matters in Healthcare TechnologyHealthcare organizations operate in environments where clinical priorities, regulatory requirements, care models, and technology needs continue to change.A platform that supports current operations must also accommodate new requirements without creating additional complexity for the organizations using it. This makes adaptability and ongoing product development important considerations in the relationship between healthcare organizations and technology providers.Customer feedback in the KLAS evaluation reflects this expectation.The CMO of a participating organization shared:“Equipo Health is always looking to improve, incorporate, and update new things in their system. That is great. Especially in healthcare, there are so many changes regarding AI and everything else. You have to stay on top of that. You have to be innovating every day. Equipo Health is very good at that.”The feedback points to a consideration that extends beyond software functionality. Healthcare organizations value technology partners that remain responsive as their operational requirements evolve.This perspective is particularly relevant to Equipo's approach to product development. Its platform has continued to evolve across care management, patient engagement, referral management, provider collaboration, and population analytics.The broader objective is to support different aspects of care delivery while maintaining the flexibility required to accommodate the needs of individual healthcare organizations.From Care Management Automation to Connected Intelligence.As healthcare organizations expand their use of digital technology, automation has become an important part of managing operational complexity.Tasks such as patient outreach, referral coordination, activity tracking, documentation, and follow-up require consistent execution. Automating repetitive processes can help reduce manual effort and make it easier for teams to manage these activities at scale.However, automation addresses only part of the challenge.Care teams also need to identify which patients require attention, understand the information behind a potential care gap, recognize emerging risks, and determine what action may be appropriate.This creates a growing need for technology that connects operational execution with clinical and analytical intelligence.Equipo's development reflects this progression. Its care management and operational capabilities are complemented by population analytics and AI-driven intelligence designed to help healthcare organizations interpret information and identify areas requiring attention.AI capabilities within the Equipo ecosystem include clinical document summarization, risk analysis, fax intelligence, and patient monitoring. These capabilities help extract relevant information from healthcare documents, surface potential risks, and support more informed care management activities.The emphasis is on applying intelligence within the environments where healthcare teams already manage patient information and coordinate care.This direction also reflects a broader shift in healthcare technology: moving beyond the automation of individual tasks toward connecting information, decisions, and actions across the patient journey.What the KLAS Evaluation Reveals About the Technology PartnershipThe KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight provides an opportunity to examine technology performance through the experiences of healthcare organizations.For Equipo, the evaluation brings attention to several areas that extend beyond the platform's technical capabilities. Customer feedback highlights partnership, responsiveness, support, flexibility, development and innovation, and the ability to accommodate changing organizational requirements.These dimensions are important because healthcare technology adoption involves more than implementing a software solution. Organizations need a technology partner that understands their operating environment, responds to evolving needs, and supports the continued development of their technology infrastructure.The report also examines Equipo's centralized care management and referral capabilities, including its integration with existing EHR environments.The overall performance score of 97.2 out of 100, based on nine organizational interviews, provides an early view of customer experiences with the company. The findings should be considered within the context of the report's sample size, while the individual feedback offers useful perspectives on the areas customers value.For healthcare organizations, these insights contribute to a broader conversation about the role of technology partnerships in supporting coordinated care delivery.For Equipo, they provide an opportunity to understand how its platform and approach to customer collaboration are experienced by the organizations using its solutions.The Next Chapter: Connecting Intelligence to OutcomesThe challenges facing healthcare organizations continue to evolve. Growing patient populations, increasing coordination requirements, fragmented data environments, and changing care delivery models place greater demands on the technology supporting healthcare operations.The next stage of healthcare technology will increasingly depend on how effectively information can be connected to action and how organizations can understand the impact of those actions.This requires a foundation that supports the entire care journey: identifying patient needs, coordinating appropriate interventions, documenting activities, and evaluating what happens next.Equipo's continued development is centered on this progression. The combination of care management, patient engagement, referral coordination, provider workflows, population analytics, and AI intelligence reflects an approach to healthcare technology that connects operational processes with clinical and analytical insights.The KLAS Spotlight offers an important customer perspective on this ongoing evolution. It highlights the value healthcare organizations place on technology that can adapt, support collaboration, and address the practical requirements of care delivery.As healthcare continues to move toward more connected and outcome-oriented models, the experiences shared by these organizations provide a meaningful perspective on what technology partnerships need to deliver.The conversation, therefore, extends beyond a single evaluation. It is about how healthcare technology can continue to evolve alongside the organizations, providers, and patients it is designed to support.About EquipoEquipo is a healthcare technology company focused on simplifying care delivery through connected intelligence, care management, patient engagement, population analytics, provider workflows, and AI.Its platform brings together the information, processes, and interactions involved in care, helping healthcare organizations move from fragmented activity to more connected, actionable care delivery.About KLASKLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments.Why This Spotlight?The 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight provides an early view of how healthcare organizations experience Equipo across areas including care management, referrals, EHR integration, support, customization, and ROI.For Equipo, the value of the Spotlight extends beyond recognition. It creates an opportunity to listen to customer experiences, understand where the platform is creating value, acknowledge areas where customers want more, and use that perspective to shape what comes next.Bottom LineHealthcare technology has spent decades getting better at recording what happened. The next opportunity is to help care teams understand what matters, act on it, and learn from what happens next. That is the journey Equipo is on.*KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight findings represent early results based on limited data and should be interpreted in that context.Read the Full Report Here:

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Our Journey to KLAS: Building Healthcare Technology Around the Way Care Happens News Provided By Equipo Health Inc October 30, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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