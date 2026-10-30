Save Democracy March: ABVP Students Stage Protest In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Students and youth affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Patna on Friday, demanding the protection of democratic values and the dignity of constitutional institutions.

The march, held under the slogan“Save Democracy – Stop Anarchy”, began from Gandhi Maidan. When the protesters reached JP Golambar, some of them breached police barricades and moved towards the Dak Bungalow intersection, triggering brief chaos in the area.

The district administration had erected barricades across both lanes to prevent the protesters from moving ahead. A large police contingent, along with water cannons and 'Vajra' riot-control vehicles, was deployed along the route to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Despite the security arrangements and heavy rain, the protesters continued their march and managed to cross the barricades.

Yash Dabas, president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), was among the prominent participants. He climbed onto a barricade and addressed the protesters despite the inclement weather.

Targeting his political opponents, Dabas alleged that some people who now speak about protecting the Constitution were themselves creating disorder in the country. He also referred to the Emergency, accusing the previous generations of having undermined constitutional values during that period.

The protest drew heightened security deployment in central Patna, with police personnel positioned at key points to control the movement of the demonstrators.

The ABVP activists said their demonstration was aimed at raising concerns over democracy and the functioning of constitutional institutions. Their march and the slogans raised during the protest brought the issue into focus in Bihar's political circles.

The INDIA Bloc has proposed a big rally at Ramleela Ground in New Delhi on November 1, wherein leaders of more than 20 parties are expected to be present.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, regarding the INDIA bloc rally, said that a large number of people are arriving in Delhi from Bihar. Those who cannot come by train are coming by road.

He alleged that people are being stopped at various points on the Delhi borders, including those coming from neighbouring states like Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.