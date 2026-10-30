Astrazeneca CEO Sees Over $20B Potential From 2027 Drug Trial Readouts AZN Stock Eyes Breakout After Q3 Earnings Beat



Core earnings per share increased 17% to $2.79, beating consensus estimates of $2.59.

The company announced a restructuring program targeting $1.5 billion in annual savings by 2029. AstraZeneca reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance

AstraZeneca (AZN) was in focus on Friday after CEO Pascal Soriot highlighted the potential for its 2027 drug trial readouts to generate over $20 billion in peak annual sales, while the company unveiled a restructuring program targeting $1.5 billion in annual savings by 2029.

AZN shares were up about 5% in pre-market trading, on track to breach the 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time since July.

CEO Sees Over $20B Potential From 2027 Pipeline

Soriot said AstraZeneca's upcoming clinical trial results in 2027 could lead to peak annual revenue exceeding $20 billion. The company has more than 180 projects in development, including experimental treatments for cancer, respiratory illnesses, and rare diseases.

“Our rich series of upcoming readouts in 2027 has a potential of more than twenty billion dollars. With multiple potential blockbuster assets in late-stage development and transformative technologies scaling rapidly, we are on track to deliver our 2030 ambition and to sustain growth through the next decade,” Soriot added.

Q3 Earnings Beat Driven By Oncology Revenue Growth

AstraZeneca reported a 7% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $16.21 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of about $16 billion, according to Fiscal. Core earnings per share (EPS) increased 17% to $2.79, beating consensus estimates of $2.59.

Oncology revenue jumped 17% to $7.77 billion, supported by strong sales growth for Enhertu and Imfinzi therapies. However, diabetes drug Farxiga sales fell 25% to $1.61 billion amid growing generic competition.

$1.5B Annual Savings Target

The company also announced a restructuring program targeting $1.5 billion in annual savings by 2029, primarily to fund drug development. The initiative could involve up to $2 billion in one-time restructuring costs.

AstraZeneca reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue to grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage and core EPS to increase by a low double-digit percentage at constant exchange rates.

Retail Turns Bearish

Retail sentiment surrounding AZN on Stocktwits turned 'bearish' from 'neutral' despite Q3 beat, while message volumes remained 'high.'

While AZN is on track to record its biggest monthly gains since February, the stock is down about 5% so far in 2026.

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