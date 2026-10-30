Karwa Chauth Post At 6 PM, Fatal Crash At 7 PM: Businessman Dies After His Fortuner Falls Into River

A 50-year-old businessman died after his speeding Toyota Fortuner broke through the safety railing of Captain Bridge and plunged into the Saura River in Bihar's Purnia on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Vinay Kumar alias Bablu Vishwas, was reportedly returning home when his vehicle went out of control and fell into the river. He was the owner of a Renault car showroom in Purnia and was reportedly related to former MP Santosh Kushwaha, according to a report by Jagran.

बिहार के पूर्णिया के कप्तान पुल पर एक तेज रफ्तार फॉर्च्यूनर सौरा नदी में गिर गई जिससे कार चालक बबलू विश्वास की डूबने से मौत हो गई। मृतक पूर्व सांसद संतोष कुशवाहा के चचेरे भाई थे Anjali Kumari (@AnjaliKumari009) October 29, 2026

The tragedy took place on Karwa Chauth, turning what had been a festive evening for his family into a day of mourning. In a heartbreaking detail, Bablu had shared a photograph and a video with his wife on Facebook around 6 pm, just an hour before the accident.

Major Accident on Kaptan Bridge in #Purnia, #Bihar: Fortuner Crashes Through Railing into Saura River

In Purnia, a speeding Fortuner lost control, broke through the railing of Kaptan Bridge, and plunged into the Saura River.

The car driver died in the accident. Police and SDRF teams used a crane to pull the vehicle out of the river.

The deceased has been identified as Bablu Vishwas. He is said to be a relative of former MP Santosh Kushwaha.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2026

Bablu Vishwas's Karwa Chauth post an hour before death

Bablu had shared a photograph with his wife on social media, accompanied by an emotional song with the lyrics, "Kabhi gham na dena khushi dene wale, mujhe pyaar ki zindagi dene wale."

Friends and acquaintances were responding to his post when news of the accident emerged around 7 pm. The timing of the post and the tragedy that followed has left people who knew him shocked.

His wife had reportedly observed the Karwa Chauth fast and was waiting for him to return home. Instead, she received the news of his death.

Fortuner breaks Captain Bridge railing and plunges into Saura River

According to reports, Bablu had visited his ancestral village in Kochaili, under the Dagarua block, earlier in the day. He was driving back to his residence in Prabhat Colony when the accident occurred.

His Fortuner was crossing Captain Bridge in the Line Bazaar area when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The SUV broke through the bridge's iron and concrete safety railing before plunging into the Saura River.

The impact drew the attention of nearby residents, who gathered at the spot and alerted the authorities.

Police and divers retrieve SUV from river

Police personnel, including senior officers, and local divers reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. A crane was also brought in to help retrieve the vehicle from the river.

After considerable effort, the Fortuner was pulled out of the water. Bablu was found inside the vehicle and taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnia.

Doctors at the hospital's emergency department examined him and declared him dead.

DSP Abhinav Parashar confirmed that only one person was travelling in the vehicle and that he was declared dead after being taken to hospital.

Former MP Santosh Kushwaha visits hospital

Former MP Santosh Kushwaha, who was reportedly close to Bablu, reached GMCH after learning about the accident. He met the family and offered his condolences.

Kushwaha described Bablu as a member of his family and said his sudden death was an irreparable loss for him and the wider community.

Bablu is survived by his wife and two children. His death has prompted grief among residents, business associates and people in Purnia's social and political circles. The circumstances that caused him to lose control of the SUV remain a matter for investigation.