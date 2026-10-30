Armenia Must Take Necessary Steps To Achieve Peace - Azerbaijani FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenia must take the necessary political and legal steps to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov made the statement during his address at the 13th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Ankara on October 30.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, put an end to the conflict, and that the text of the peace agreement, drafted on the basis of principles put forward by Azerbaijan, was initialed last year.

During the speech, it was noted that large-scale restoration and construction projects had been carried out in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, modern infrastructure had been developed, and approximately 100,000 people live, work, and study in these areas.

The Ankara Declaration was adopted following the summit.