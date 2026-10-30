Polk County Mosquito Control Reduces Aedes Aegypti By Up To 95% With Sterile Insect Farmstm Sterile Male Releases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFORD, Ga., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polk County Mosquito Control has reduced populations of Aedes aegypti (its top problem species and a primary carrier of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya) by up to 95% after implementing Rad Source's Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) program with Sterile Insect Farms in Polk County, Florida.

From April 22 to June 17, 2025, Polk County released 32,000 non-biting sterile male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from Sterile Insect Farms, a division of Rad Source Technologies, at a 0.62-acre used tire business with a long history of infestation. Previously relying on chemical spraying, larvicides, and traps, the county sought a more targeted, sustainable solution. The Rad Source SIT program, identified through the American Mosquito Control Association, offered a non-chemical alternative aligned with the county's environmental goals.

"We saw results within weeks, with real-time population decline," said Jackson Mosley, Mosquito Control Director. "Compared to traditional methods, SIT has been much more effective."

The program also earned broad support from county leadership, and Mosley's own staff became actively engaged in the releases.“Residents strongly preferred this non-chemical approach, making it easy to gain community support,” Mosley added.

"This program is a great example of how we're helping mosquito control districts move away from chemical, GMO, and Wolbachia-based methods toward something more targeted and sustainable. This is especially important considering the increase of pesticide resistance for this mosquito species," said Nathan Kroeger, VP of Sales at Rad Source Technologies. "Polk County's results are exactly the kind of outcome we designed Sterile Insect Farms to deliver, and we're excited to see that kind of impact translate to other districts facing the same challenges."

Polk County reported:



Up to 95% reduction in Aedes aegypti, the top problem species in the area

Reduction in mosquito population within weeks Strong support from county leadership and residents



Learn more about Sterile Insect Farms by visiting sterileinsectfarms.com.

About Rad Source Technologies

Founded in 1997, Rad Source provides X-ray-based biological irradiator solutions for life science. Our mission is to deliver life-changing X-ray technology that protects human health and empowers our customers to advance the world through scientific research and innovation: from safeguarding the blood supply and enabling cancer and cell research to helping communities reduce populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes through the Sterile Insect Technique. Our global network of employees and partners delivers innovative X-ray-based life science solutions backed by a highly trained and responsive global service and support team.

Rad Source®, QUASTAR®, Sterile Insect FarmsTM, and related products are trademarks or registered trademarks of Rad Source Technologies, Inc. © 2026 Rad Source Technologies. All rights reserved.

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