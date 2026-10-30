Alliance Entertainment Brings Exclusive Danny Elfman Signed Collectibles And Preserved Vinyl To L.A. Comic Con

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining entertainment collectibles with preservation and authentication technology, Alliance Authentic continues to connect with collectors through exclusive releases and fan experiences

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a scaled entertainment commerce and collectibles platform serving content owners, brands, retailers and fans across music, movies, gaming, licensed merchandise and collectibles, with proprietary brands, authentication technology and reach across more than 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced that its Alliance Authentic division will showcase an exclusive collection of Danny Elfman signed collectibles, alongside preserved vinyl records and collectible figures, at L.A. Comic Con, taking place October 30 through November 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.









At Alliance Authentic's booth (#1354), collectors will find something they cannot get anywhere else: five Danny Elfman signed pieces exclusively for Alliance Authentic, including The Simpsons Main Title Theme on 10-inch vinyl, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice and Justice League on LP, plus a Jack Skellington figure from Handmade By Robots. Each piece is limited to just five, and every signature is authenticated. The signed pieces are available only at L.A. Comic Con, with any remaining pieces offered to collectors registered with Alliance Authentic after the show.

The brand made its Comic Con debut in San Diego this summer, where Nerd News Social called it "the collecting platform for a new generation," and appeared at New York Comic Con earlier this month, where Temple of Geek said Alliance Authentic "takes vinyl collecting to a new level."

The booth will also carry more than 65 preserved vinyl soundtracks across film, TV, anime and games, from Spirited Away and KPop Demon Hunters to Scream, Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and more, plus preserved Funko Pop! and Handmade By Robots figures. Fans can step inside a nine-foot Alliance Authentic collectible box for a photo, and collectors with a registered Alliance Authentic account who take one get a free Handmade By Robots Scooby-Doo micro figure, while supplies last. Everything at the booth, including the signed Elfman pieces, is available first come, first served.

Alliance Authentic preserves the pieces fans care about most. Every piece at the booth, the signed Elfman pieces included, is curated, numbered, limited and sealed in Certified Uncirculated condition, so none ever reached a retail shelf. An NFC chip gives each piece a verified identity. Collectors tap the chip to confirm it, claim it, and keep its full history with it if it ever changes hands.

"We're so excited to bring the full Alliance Authentic experience to the fan community at L.A. Comic Con," said Jeffrey Smith, SVP of Marketing at Alliance Authentic. "Danny Elfman signatures on some of the most important work of his career, the week of Halloween? That's incredibly special. If you love horror, sci-fi or anime, we preserved some of the coolest pieces out there for you. I can't wait to see everyone at the booth."

About Alliance Authentic

Alliance Authentic preserves the records, figures, and films fans care about most. Every preserved piece meets five standards: Curated, Numbered, Limited, Certified Uncirculated and NFC-Secured. Each carries a verified identity and provenance that travels with it to every future collector. Alliance Authentic is home to The Ultimate Vinyl CollectibleTM and works with partners including Handmade By Robots and Funko. Alliance Authentic is a division of Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq: AENT). Learn more at allianceauthentic.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by RobotsTM, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance AuthenticTM, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance's reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance's costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance's dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance's existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance's significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance's resources; Alliance's business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance's financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Max Lefkowitz - ...

Anna DeNelsky - ...

Matt Hanks - ...

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at