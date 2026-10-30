Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALEXANDRIA, La., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the“Bank”), announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $12.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share (“EPS”), an increase of $800,000 or 6.8%, compared to $11.8 million, or $1.78 EPS, for the second quarter of 2026, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 16.3%, compared to $10.8 million, or $1.63 EPS, for the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, the quarterly return on assets was 1.48%, and the quarterly return on equity was 12.84%. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $36.3 million, or $5.49 EPS, an increase of $4.9 million, or 15.8%, compared to $31.3 million, or $4.65 EPS, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the return on assets was 1.45%, and the return on equity was 12.73%. Third Quarter 2026 Performance and Operational Highlights The third quarter of 2026 financial results included record-high quarterly net income and EPS along with increased loans, deposits, and assets. We also completed our New Orleans market banking center relocation project and continued to execute our plan to expand organically.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $12.6 million, up $800,000, or 6.8%, from the prior quarter. Net income for the third quarter benefited from a $916,000 increase in net interest income.

Net interest income increased $916,000, or 3.2%, mainly as a result of higher earning asset balances and one more accrual day in the quarter. Net interest margin fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) was consistent at 3.61% for the third quarter of 2026 and for the prior quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, assets were $3.37 billion, up $56.2 million, or 1.7%, from $3.31 billion as of June 30, 2026, as a result of a $56.5 million increase in deposits.

Deposits totaled $2.96 billion as of September 30, 2026, up $56.5 million, or 1.9%, from $2.91 billion as of June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily due to higher commercial deposit account balances.

As of September 30, 2026, loans held for investment (“HFI”) were $2.32 billion, up $59.5 million, or 2.6%, from $2.26 billion as of June 30, 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, new loan originations and construction commitment fundings exceeded payments and payoffs.

In the third quarter of 2026, nonperforming assets (“NPA(s)”) increased $3.0 million, or 113.4%, to $5.6 million, or 0.17% of assets, as of September 30, 2026, primarily due to a commercial relationship that we are actively working to resolve. The provision for loan losses was lower in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter.

We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share in the third quarter of 2026.

The 2026 stock repurchase program authorizes us to purchase up to $10.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. There was no stock repurchase activity between January 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the 2026 stock repurchase program had $10.0 million of available capacity.

We continued to implement our organic expansion plan with the following projects:



In the New Orleans market, we completed our banking center relocation project. We remodeled a portion of the ground floor of the Energy Centre Building on Poydras Street. On July 20, 2026, we relocated the Baronne Street retail banking center and the New Orleans market leadership and lenders to this updated, convenient, and visible location.



In the Acadiana market, construction is in process on our second full-service banking center in this market, located on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette, Louisiana. We expect this location to open in the first quarter of 2027.

On October 22, 2026, we purchased a former credit union building located on Gause Boulevard E. in Slidell, Louisiana. We expect to open this location in the first quarter of 2027 as the Bank's first full-service banking center location in Slidell and our second in the Northshore market. In the third quarter of 2026, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the Bank within the top 50 best deposit franchises as of June 30, 2026, for banks with assets between $3.0 and $10.0 billion.

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“The third quarter of 2026 was very productive, and we are certainly pleased with our financial results. We experienced record-high quarterly net income and EPS, along with solid balance sheet activity and growth. “In the third quarter of 2026, we saw an increase in loan demand throughout all of our markets, which positively impacted the loan portfolio, as well as the current loan pipeline. The deposit portfolio benefited from higher commercial deposit account balances, combined with the addition of new customers and accounts. “When 2026 began, we expected a slowly decreasing interest rate environment; however, that shifted to a 'higher for longer' rate environment during the summer. Depending on the pace and magnitude of rate changes and the corresponding shift to the yield curve, this environment should benefit the Company. The balance sheet is positioned for a steady, higher rate environment as we price assets at higher rates, while managing the cost of deposits. “Our organic expansion plan has been very productive in 2026, as we believe it's a great time to continue investing for future growth. In May 2026, we completed the Northwest market relocation project, and in July 2026, we completed the New Orleans downtown move into the Energy Centre Building. Construction on our new banking center in the Acadiana market is progressing well. We also recently acquired an existing banking center building in Slidell, Louisiana, which we expect to become our second full-service banking center in the Northshore market. We look forward to opening both of these locations in the first quarter of 2027. On the talent front, we have recruited several new bankers across our markets as we continue to expand our Red River Bank team. “I also want to mention the positive Louisiana economic activity news. There are many significant capital projects that have been announced in the past few years throughout Louisiana. We can identify over $250.0 billion of capital investments in a variety of industries that are in process of being built or in the planning stages. We are excited about the potential financial impact to Louisiana residents, communities, and the state from these investments. “As we wrap up 2026, we are well-positioned for the future, with solid earnings and robust capital, combined with an expanded banking center network and dedicated bankers. We remain committed to serving our customers, growing, and providing steady financial results for our shareholders.” Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $29.9 million, which was $916,000, or 3.2%, higher than the second quarter of 2026 and benefited from one more accrual day. Net interest income increased due to higher average balances and yields on earning assets, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits and average deposit balances. Interest income on loans increased $1.0 million due to higher average loan balances and yields. For the third quarter of 2026, the average rate on new and renewed loans was 6.47%. Interest income on short-term liquid assets increased $567,000, primarily due to higher average balances. Interest expense increased by $558,000 due to adjusting selected deposit rates in response to rate competition, as well as higher interest-bearing transaction deposit balances. Net interest margin FTE was 3.61% for the third quarter of 2026, which was consistent with the prior quarter. Net interest margin FTE improved slightly at the end of the third quarter as a result of the higher interest rate environment. The federal funds rate range was 3.50%-3.75% between December 2025 and September 2026. In September 2026, the Federal Open Market Committee increased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (“bp(s)”), resulting in a range of 3.75%-4.00%. The market's expectation is that the federal funds range may increase by another 25 bps in the fourth quarter of 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2026, we project $93.8 million of fixed rate loans at 5.85% to mature, which we expect to redeploy into loans with higher rates. We have $529.5 million of floating rate loans at 6.24%, which we expect to reprice slightly higher. We also expect to receive $24.0 million in securities cash flows at 3.64%, for which we are evaluating reinvestment options as we consider balance sheet management strategies and the forecasted interest rate environment. We project $190.7 million in time deposits at 3.37% to mature, which we expect to renew at higher rates. Selected transaction deposit rates could also be further adjusted in response to rate competition. Depending on balance sheet activity, the interest rate environment, and competition, we expect net interest income and net interest margin FTE to increase slightly in the fourth quarter of 2026. Noninterest Income Noninterest income totaled $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $186,000, or 3.9%, from the previous quarter. The Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) partnerships reported a gain of $112,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $291,000 in the previous quarter. These results were mainly due to fund value adjustments as an SBIC fund continues its wind-down phase. We expect SBIC income or loss to fluctuate in future quarters. Mortgage loan income was $698,000 for the third quarter of 2026, down $230,000, or 24.8%, from the previous quarter, due to rising mortgage interest rates reducing mortgage activity. Debit card income, net, was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, consistent with the previous quarter. The third quarter of 2026 benefited from the receipt of a $50,000 periodic refund from our debit card provider, compared to a $63,000 similar refund in the previous quarter. Operating Expenses Operating expenses totaled $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $408,000, or 2.2%, from the previous quarter. Personnel expenses totaled $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $206,000, or 1.9%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and higher personnel-related accruals. As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, we had 390 and 381 total employees, respectively. Loan and deposit expenses totaled $426,000 for the third quarter of 2026, up $184,000, or 76.0%, from the previous quarter. The second quarter of 2026 benefited from reimbursement of $82,000 of collection expenses due to the successful resolution of nonaccrual loans. Occupancy and equipment expenses totaled $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, consistent with the previous quarter. The third quarter of 2026 included $46,000 of nonrecurring expenses related to the relocation of banking centers and offices in the Northwest and New Orleans markets. Legal and professional expenses totaled $487,000 for the third quarter of 2026, down $117,000, or 19.4% from the previous quarter. This decrease was due to lower audit and consulting expenses. Loans Loans HFI were $2.32 billion as of September 30, 2026 and $2.26 billion as of June 30, 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, new loan originations and construction commitment fundings exceeded payments and payoffs. As of September 30, 2026, we had $93.8 million of unfunded construction loan commitments, which we expect to fund over time.

Loans HFI by Category September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Change from

June 30, 2026 to

September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Real estate: Commercial real estate $ 953,660 41.0 % $ 914,002 40.4 % $ 39,658 4.3 % One-to-four family residential 647,035 27.9 % 637,566 28.2 % 9,469 1.5 % Construction and development 223,825 9.6 % 234,190 10.3 % (10,365 ) (4.4 %) Commercial and industrial 424,080 18.3 % 399,933 17.7 % 24,147 6.0 % Tax-exempt 48,640 2.1 % 51,539 2.3 % (2,899 ) (5.6 %) Consumer 26,240 1.1 % 26,750 1.1 % (510 ) (1.9 %) Total loans HFI $ 2,323,480 100.0 % $ 2,263,980 100.0 % $ 59,500 2.6 %



Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

NPAs totaled $5.6 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $3.0 million, or 113.4%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to a commercial relationship that we are actively working to resolve. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.17% and 0.08% as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 was $500,000, which was lower than the provision for credit losses of $750,000 for the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by stable charge-off trends and steady local economic conditions affecting the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) calculation, partially offset by the increase in NPAs. As of September 30, 2026, the ACL was $25.1 million. The ratio of ACL to loans HFI was 1.08% as of September 30, 2026 and 1.09% as of June 30, 2026. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.01% for the third quarter of 2026 and 0.00% for the prior quarter.

Deposits

As of September 30, 2026, deposits were $2.96 billion, an increase of $56.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase in deposits for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher commercial deposit account balances.

Deposits by Account Type September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Change from

June 30, 2026 to

September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 915,626 30.9 % $ 910,457 31.3 % $ 5,169 0.6 % Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 197,619 6.7 % 183,384 6.3 % 14,235 7.8 % NOW accounts 443,659 15.0 % 439,093 15.1 % 4,566 1.0 % Money market accounts 620,283 20.9 % 590,414 20.3 % 29,869 5.1 % Savings accounts 174,828 5.9 % 173,277 6.0 % 1,551 0.9 % Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 399,187 13.5 % 402,423 13.9 % (3,236 ) (0.8 %) Time deposits greater than $250,000 210,336 7.1 % 206,019 7.1 % 4,317 2.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,045,912 69.1 % 1,994,610 68.7 % 51,302 2.6 % Total deposits $ 2,961,538 100.0 % $ 2,905,067 100.0 % $ 56,471 1.9 %





Deposits by Customer Type September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Change from

June 30, 2026 to

September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total $ Change % Change Consumer $ 1,389,847 46.9 % $ 1,401,507 48.2 % $ (11,660 ) (0.8 %) Commercial 1,349,388 45.6 % 1,269,426 43.7 % 79,962 6.3 % Public 222,303 7.5 % 234,134 8.1 % (11,831 ) (5.1 %) Total deposits $ 2,961,538 100.0 % $ 2,905,067 100.0 % $ 56,471 1.9 %



Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026, was $382.2 million, compared to $384.6 million as of June 30, 2026. The $2.4 million, or 0.6%, decrease in stockholders' equity during the third quarter of 2026 was attributable to a $13.4 million, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities and $1.6 million in cash dividends related to a $0.25 per share cash dividend that we paid on September 17, 2026, partially offset by $12.6 million of net income and $129,000 of stock compensation.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible common equity, realized common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, realized book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies' reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Shreveport, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes the Slidell-Mandeville-Covington MSA; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans, which includes the New Orleans-Metairie MSA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business, interest rates, and markets, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Isabel V. Carriere, CPA, CGMA

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

318-561-4023

...





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended As of and for the

Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Net Income $ 12,563 $ 11,763 $ 10,801 $ 36,297 $ 31,349 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.91 $ 1.79 $ 1.63 $ 5.51 $ 4.67 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.90 $ 1.78 $ 1.63 $ 5.49 $ 4.65 Book value per share $ 58.05 $ 58.40 $ 53.42 $ 58.05 $ 53.42 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 57.81 $ 58.17 $ 53.18 $ 57.81 $ 53.18 Realized book value per share(1) $ 66.87 $ 65.19 $ 60.51 $ 66.87 $ 60.51 Cash dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.75 $ 0.39 Shares outstanding 6,584,106 6,584,696 6,576,609 6,584,106 6,576,609 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,584,119 6,584,696 6,616,826 6,581,962 6,710,902 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,611,827 6,615,135 6,640,839 6,609,940 6,735,447 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.43 % 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 12.84 % 12.41 % 12.62 % 12.73 % 12.58 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.56 % 3.38 % 3.53 % 3.29 % Net interest margin FTE 3.61 % 3.61 % 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.34 % Efficiency ratio 53.71 % 54.25 % 56.06 % 53.46 % 56.15 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 78.46 % 77.93 % 76.55 % 78.46 % 76.55 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 30.92 % 31.34 % 32.37 % 30.92 % 32.37 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.63 % Operating expense to average assets 2.20 % 2.22 % 2.22 % 2.17 % 2.18 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: NPAs to assets 0.17 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.17 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.24 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.24 % 0.11 % ACL to loans HFI 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders' equity to assets 11.35 % 11.61 % 10.93 % 11.35 % 10.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 11.31 % 11.57 % 10.89 % 11.31 % 10.89 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 18.72 % 18.76 % 18.18 % 18.72 % 18.18 % Tier I risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.68 % 17.71 % 17.17 % 17.68 % 17.17 % Common equity Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 17.68 % 17.71 % 17.17 % 17.68 % 17.17 % Tier I risk-based capital to average assets 12.82 % 12.77 % 12.17 % 12.82 % 12.17 %

(1)Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,044 $ 33,327 $ 36,677 $ 25,685 $ 33,651 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 176,004 162,069 173,845 187,707 127,404 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 601,571 617,016 638,729 647,310 636,679 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 115,922 118,356 120,609 122,619 124,853 Equity securities, at fair value 2,887 3,000 3,012 3,031 3,019 Nonmarketable equity securities 2,459 2,442 2,425 2,407 2,387 Loans held for sale 1,699 2,512 3,951 3,148 3,260 Loans held for investment 2,323,480 2,263,980 2,254,546 2,248,669 2,173,073 Allowance for credit losses (25,119 ) (24,771 ) (24,051 ) (23,399 ) (22,801 ) Premises and equipment, net 61,814 60,136 60,516 59,270 58,573 Accrued interest receivable 10,682 10,317 11,352 11,131 10,281 Bank-owned life insurance 31,964 31,724 31,488 31,267 31,041 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 976 1,326 1,407 1,487 1,564 Other assets 32,622 28,345 30,548 29,032 29,833 Total Assets $ 3,367,551 $ 3,311,325 $ 3,346,600 $ 3,350,910 $ 3,214,363 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 915,626 $ 910,457 $ 916,413 $ 913,868 $ 918,974 Interest-bearing deposits 2,045,912 1,994,610 2,029,522 2,049,544 1,919,809 Total Deposits 2,961,538 2,905,067 2,945,935 2,963,412 2,838,783 Accrued interest payable 6,069 6,349 6,025 6,128 6,681 Lease liabilities 1,027 1,383 1,465 1,544 1,623 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,736 13,975 19,849 14,676 15,965 Total Liabilities 2,985,370 2,926,774 2,973,274 2,985,760 2,863,052 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - - - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value - - - - - Common stock, no par value 27,591 27,591 27,591 27,543 27,543 Additional paid-in capital 3,602 3,473 3,329 3,217 3,105 Retained earnings 409,092 398,175 388,058 377,731 367,302 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,104 ) (44,688 ) (45,652 ) (43,341 ) (46,639 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 382,181 384,551 373,326 365,150 351,311 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,367,551 $ 3,311,325 $ 3,346,600 $ 3,350,910 $ 3,214,363





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine

Months Ended

(in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 33,234 $ 32,234 $ 30,612 $ 97,013 $ 88,383 Interest on securities 5,671 5,778 5,425 17,293 15,428 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,861 1,294 2,079 4,892 6,803 Dividends on stock 31 17 33 66 73 Total Interest and Dividend Income 40,797 39,323 38,149 119,264 110,687 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 10,914 10,356 11,263 32,010 33,372 Total Interest Expense 10,914 10,356 11,263 32,010 33,372 Net Interest Income 29,883 28,967 26,886 87,254 77,315 Provision for credit losses 500 750 650 2,000 1,550 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 29,383 28,217 26,236 85,254 75,765 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,430 1,388 1,442 4,213 4,160 Debit card income, net 1,062 1,067 852 3,045 2,925 Mortgage loan income 698 928 652 2,231 1,749 Brokerage income 1,015 874 1,131 2,827 3,446 Loan and deposit income 456 521 393 1,475 1,270 Bank-owned life insurance income 241 236 224 697 661 Gain (Loss) on equity securities (113 ) (13 ) 28 (144 ) 82 Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities - (22 ) - (22 ) - SBIC income (loss) 112 (291 ) (75 ) (283 ) 252 Other income (loss) 23 50 378 155 470 Total Noninterest Income 4,924 4,738 5,025 14,194 15,015 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 10,917 10,711 10,511 32,145 30,750 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,939 1,935 1,846 5,758 5,394 Technology expenses 978 955 831 2,796 2,486 Advertising 344 324 293 995 911 Other business development expenses 600 641 531 1,790 1,544 Data processing expense 783 758 724 1,918 1,734 Other taxes 559 553 604 1,671 1,825 Loan and deposit expenses 426 242 356 771 816 Legal and professional expenses 487 604 605 1,621 1,849 Regulatory assessment expenses 450 409 430 1,275 1,209 Other operating expenses 1,211 1,154 1,158 3,490 3,326 Total Operating Expenses 18,694 18,286 17,889 54,230 51,844 Income Before Income Tax Expense 15,613 14,669 13,372 45,218 38,936 Income tax expense 3,050 2,906 2,571 8,921 7,587 Net Income $ 12,563 $ 11,763 $ 10,801 $ 36,297 $ 31,349





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,299,635 $ 33,234 5.66 % $ 2,262,588 $ 32,234 5.64 % Securities - taxable 604,138 4,713 3.12 % 620,153 4,808 3.10 % Securities - tax-exempt 178,077 958 2.15 % 181,703 970 2.14 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 198,578 1,861 3.67 % 141,318 1,294 3.63 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,444 31 5.01 % 2,427 17 2.81 % Total interest-earning assets 3,282,872 $ 40,797 4.88 % 3,208,189 $ 39,323 4.86 % Allowance for credit losses (25,022 ) (24,334 ) Noninterest-earning assets 116,272 120,368 Total assets $ 3,374,122 $ 3,304,223 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,404,032 $ 5,691 1.61 % $ 1,349,934 $ 5,192 1.54 % Time deposits 608,435 5,223 3.41 % 607,580 5,164 3.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,012,467 10,914 2.15 % 1,957,514 10,356 2.12 % Other borrowings - - - % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,012,467 $ 10,914 2.15 % 1,957,514 $ 10,356 2.12 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 950,293 945,138 Accrued interest and other liabilities 23,282 21,481 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 973,575 966,619 Stockholders' equity 388,080 380,090 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,374,122 $ 3,304,223 Net interest income $ 29,883 $ 28,967 Net interest spread 2.73 % 2.74 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.56 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.61 % 3.61 % Cost of deposits 1.46 % 1.43 % Cost of funds 1.32 % 1.29 %

(1)Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

(2)Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3)Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.







RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,272,701 $ 97,013 5.63 % $ 2,121,894 $ 88,383 5.50 % Securities - taxable 617,853 14,393 3.11 % 573,645 12,492 2.90 % Securities - tax-exempt 180,907 2,900 2.14 % 187,210 2,936 2.09 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 177,271 4,892 3.64 % 205,182 6,803 4.37 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,427 66 3.64 % 2,350 73 4.12 % Total interest-earning assets 3,251,159 $ 119,264 4.85 % 3,090,281 $ 110,687 4.73 % Allowance for credit losses (24,339 ) (22,069 ) Noninterest-earning assets 121,197 106,639 Total assets $ 3,348,017 $ 3,174,851 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,397,896 $ 16,440 1.57 % $ 1,308,321 $ 16,877 1.72 % Time deposits 607,995 15,570 3.42 % 598,776 16,495 3.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,005,891 32,010 2.13 % 1,907,097 33,372 2.34 % Other borrowings - - - % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,005,891 $ 32,010 2.13 % 1,907,097 $ 33,372 2.34 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 937,804 910,743 Accrued interest and other liabilities 23,243 23,766 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 961,047 934,509 Stockholders' equity 381,079 333,245 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,348,017 $ 3,174,851 Net interest income $ 87,254 $ 77,315 Net interest spread 2.72 % 2.39 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.29 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.58 % 3.34 % Cost of deposits 1.45 % 1.58 % Cost of funds 1.32 % 1.44 %

(1)Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.4 million and $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2)Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3)Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 382,181 $ 384,551 $ 351,311 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 380,635 $ 383,005 $ 349,765 Realized common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 382,181 $ 384,551 $ 351,311 Adjustments: Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 58,104 44,688 46,639 Realized common equity (non-GAAP) $ 440,285 $ 429,239 $ 397,950 Common shares outstanding 6,584,106 6,584,696 6,576,609 Book value per share $ 58.05 $ 58.40 $ 53.42 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 57.81 $ 58.17 $ 53.18 Realized book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 66.87 $ 65.19 $ 60.51 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,367,551 $ 3,311,325 $ 3,214,363 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,366,005 $ 3,309,779 $ 3,212,817 Stockholders' equity to assets 11.35 % 11.61 % 10.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.31 % 11.57 % 10.89 %



