Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Loans HFI by Category
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
| Change from
June 30, 2026 to
September 30, 2026
|(dollars in thousands)
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|$ Change
|% Change
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|953,660
|41.0
|%
|$
|914,002
|40.4
|%
|$
|39,658
|4.3
|%
|One-to-four family residential
|647,035
|27.9
|%
|637,566
|28.2
|%
|9,469
|1.5
|%
|Construction and development
|223,825
|9.6
|%
|234,190
|10.3
|%
|(10,365
|)
|(4.4
|%)
|Commercial and industrial
|424,080
|18.3
|%
|399,933
|17.7
|%
|24,147
|6.0
|%
|Tax-exempt
|48,640
|2.1
|%
|51,539
|2.3
|%
|(2,899
|)
|(5.6
|%)
|Consumer
|26,240
|1.1
|%
|26,750
|1.1
|%
|(510
|)
|(1.9
|%)
|Total loans HFI
|$
|2,323,480
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,263,980
|100.0
|%
|$
|59,500
|2.6
|%
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
NPAs totaled $5.6 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $3.0 million, or 113.4%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to a commercial relationship that we are actively working to resolve. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.17% and 0.08% as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 was $500,000, which was lower than the provision for credit losses of $750,000 for the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by stable charge-off trends and steady local economic conditions affecting the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) calculation, partially offset by the increase in NPAs. As of September 30, 2026, the ACL was $25.1 million. The ratio of ACL to loans HFI was 1.08% as of September 30, 2026 and 1.09% as of June 30, 2026. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.01% for the third quarter of 2026 and 0.00% for the prior quarter.
Deposits
As of September 30, 2026, deposits were $2.96 billion, an increase of $56.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase in deposits for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher commercial deposit account balances.
|Deposits by Account Type
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
| Change from
June 30, 2026 to
September 30, 2026
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|915,626
|30.9
|%
|$
|910,457
|31.3
|%
|$
|5,169
|0.6
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|197,619
|6.7
|%
|183,384
|6.3
|%
|14,235
|7.8
|%
|NOW accounts
|443,659
|15.0
|%
|439,093
|15.1
|%
|4,566
|1.0
|%
|Money market accounts
|620,283
|20.9
|%
|590,414
|20.3
|%
|29,869
|5.1
|%
|Savings accounts
|174,828
|5.9
|%
|173,277
|6.0
|%
|1,551
|0.9
|%
|Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000
|399,187
|13.5
|%
|402,423
|13.9
|%
|(3,236
|)
|(0.8
|%)
|Time deposits greater than $250,000
|210,336
|7.1
|%
|206,019
|7.1
|%
|4,317
|2.1
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,045,912
|69.1
|%
|1,994,610
|68.7
|%
|51,302
|2.6
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|2,961,538
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,905,067
|100.0
|%
|$
|56,471
|1.9
|%
|Deposits by Customer Type
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
| Change from
June 30, 2026 to
September 30, 2026
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|Consumer
|$
|1,389,847
|46.9
|%
|$
|1,401,507
|48.2
|%
|$
|(11,660
|)
|(0.8
|%)
|Commercial
|1,349,388
|45.6
|%
|1,269,426
|43.7
|%
|79,962
|6.3
|%
|Public
|222,303
|7.5
|%
|234,134
|8.1
|%
|(11,831
|)
|(5.1
|%)
|Total deposits
|$
|2,961,538
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,905,067
|100.0
|%
|$
|56,471
|1.9
|%
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026, was $382.2 million, compared to $384.6 million as of June 30, 2026. The $2.4 million, or 0.6%, decrease in stockholders' equity during the third quarter of 2026 was attributable to a $13.4 million, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities and $1.6 million in cash dividends related to a $0.25 per share cash dividend that we paid on September 17, 2026, partially offset by $12.6 million of net income and $129,000 of stock compensation.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.
Management and the board of directors review tangible common equity, realized common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, realized book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies' reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.
About Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Shreveport, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes the Slidell-Mandeville-Covington MSA; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans, which includes the New Orleans-Metairie MSA.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business, interest rates, and markets, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contact:
Isabel V. Carriere, CPA, CGMA
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
318-561-4023
...
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
| As of and for the
Three Months Ended
| As of and for the
Nine Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net Income
|$
|12,563
|$
|11,763
|$
|10,801
|$
|36,297
|$
|31,349
|Per Common Share Data:
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|1.91
|$
|1.79
|$
|1.63
|$
|5.51
|$
|4.67
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|1.90
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.63
|$
|5.49
|$
|4.65
|Book value per share
|$
|58.05
|$
|58.40
|$
|53.42
|$
|58.05
|$
|53.42
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|57.81
|$
|58.17
|$
|53.18
|$
|57.81
|$
|53.18
|Realized book value per share(1)
|$
|66.87
|$
|65.19
|$
|60.51
|$
|66.87
|$
|60.51
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.39
|Shares outstanding
|6,584,106
|6,584,696
|6,576,609
|6,584,106
|6,576,609
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|6,584,119
|6,584,696
|6,616,826
|6,581,962
|6,710,902
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,611,827
|6,615,135
|6,640,839
|6,609,940
|6,735,447
|Summary Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.48
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.84
|%
|12.41
|%
|12.62
|%
|12.73
|%
|12.58
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.56
|%
|3.56
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.29
|%
|Net interest margin FTE
|3.61
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.34
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|53.71
|%
|54.25
|%
|56.06
|%
|53.46
|%
|56.15
|%
|Loans HFI to deposits ratio
|78.46
|%
|77.93
|%
|76.55
|%
|78.46
|%
|76.55
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio
|30.92
|%
|31.34
|%
|32.37
|%
|30.92
|%
|32.37
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets
|0.58
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.63
|%
|Operating expense to average assets
|2.20
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.18
|%
|Summary Credit Quality Ratios:
|NPAs to assets
|0.17
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.08
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans HFI
|0.24
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.11
|%
|ACL to loans HFI
|1.08
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Stockholders' equity to assets
|11.35
|%
|11.61
|%
|10.93
|%
|11.35
|%
|10.93
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|11.31
|%
|11.57
|%
|10.89
|%
|11.31
|%
|10.89
|%
|Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
|18.72
|%
|18.76
|%
|18.18
|%
|18.72
|%
|18.18
|%
|Tier I risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
|17.68
|%
|17.71
|%
|17.17
|%
|17.68
|%
|17.17
|%
|Common equity Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
|17.68
|%
|17.71
|%
|17.17
|%
|17.68
|%
|17.17
|%
|Tier I risk-based capital to average assets
|12.82
|%
|12.77
|%
|12.17
|%
|12.82
|%
|12.17
|%
(1)Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,044
|$
|33,327
|$
|36,677
|$
|25,685
|$
|33,651
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|176,004
|162,069
|173,845
|187,707
|127,404
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|601,571
|617,016
|638,729
|647,310
|636,679
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|115,922
|118,356
|120,609
|122,619
|124,853
|Equity securities, at fair value
|2,887
|3,000
|3,012
|3,031
|3,019
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|2,459
|2,442
|2,425
|2,407
|2,387
|Loans held for sale
|1,699
|2,512
|3,951
|3,148
|3,260
|Loans held for investment
|2,323,480
|2,263,980
|2,254,546
|2,248,669
|2,173,073
|Allowance for credit losses
|(25,119
|)
|(24,771
|)
|(24,051
|)
|(23,399
|)
|(22,801
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|61,814
|60,136
|60,516
|59,270
|58,573
|Accrued interest receivable
|10,682
|10,317
|11,352
|11,131
|10,281
|Bank-owned life insurance
|31,964
|31,724
|31,488
|31,267
|31,041
|Intangible assets
|1,546
|1,546
|1,546
|1,546
|1,546
|Right-of-use assets
|976
|1,326
|1,407
|1,487
|1,564
|Other assets
|32,622
|28,345
|30,548
|29,032
|29,833
|Total Assets
|$
|3,367,551
|$
|3,311,325
|$
|3,346,600
|$
|3,350,910
|$
|3,214,363
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|915,626
|$
|910,457
|$
|916,413
|$
|913,868
|$
|918,974
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,045,912
|1,994,610
|2,029,522
|2,049,544
|1,919,809
|Total Deposits
|2,961,538
|2,905,067
|2,945,935
|2,963,412
|2,838,783
|Accrued interest payable
|6,069
|6,349
|6,025
|6,128
|6,681
|Lease liabilities
|1,027
|1,383
|1,465
|1,544
|1,623
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|16,736
|13,975
|19,849
|14,676
|15,965
|Total Liabilities
|2,985,370
|2,926,774
|2,973,274
|2,985,760
|2,863,052
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, no par value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value
|27,591
|27,591
|27,591
|27,543
|27,543
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,602
|3,473
|3,329
|3,217
|3,105
|Retained earnings
|409,092
|398,175
|388,058
|377,731
|367,302
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(58,104
|)
|(44,688
|)
|(45,652
|)
|(43,341
|)
|(46,639
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|382,181
|384,551
|373,326
|365,150
|351,311
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,367,551
|$
|3,311,325
|$
|3,346,600
|$
|3,350,910
|$
|3,214,363
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
| For the Three Months Ended
| For the Nine
Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|33,234
|$
|32,234
|$
|30,612
|$
|97,013
|$
|88,383
|Interest on securities
|5,671
|5,778
|5,425
|17,293
|15,428
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|1,861
|1,294
|2,079
|4,892
|6,803
|Dividends on stock
|31
|17
|33
|66
|73
|Total Interest and Dividend Income
|40,797
|39,323
|38,149
|119,264
|110,687
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on deposits
|10,914
|10,356
|11,263
|32,010
|33,372
|Total Interest Expense
|10,914
|10,356
|11,263
|32,010
|33,372
|Net Interest Income
|29,883
|28,967
|26,886
|87,254
|77,315
|Provision for credit losses
|500
|750
|650
|2,000
|1,550
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|29,383
|28,217
|26,236
|85,254
|75,765
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,430
|1,388
|1,442
|4,213
|4,160
|Debit card income, net
|1,062
|1,067
|852
|3,045
|2,925
|Mortgage loan income
|698
|928
|652
|2,231
|1,749
|Brokerage income
|1,015
|874
|1,131
|2,827
|3,446
|Loan and deposit income
|456
|521
|393
|1,475
|1,270
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|241
|236
|224
|697
|661
|Gain (Loss) on equity securities
|(113
|)
|(13
|)
|28
|(144
|)
|82
|Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities
|-
|(22
|)
|-
|(22
|)
|-
|SBIC income (loss)
|112
|(291
|)
|(75
|)
|(283
|)
|252
|Other income (loss)
|23
|50
|378
|155
|470
|Total Noninterest Income
|4,924
|4,738
|5,025
|14,194
|15,015
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Personnel expenses
|10,917
|10,711
|10,511
|32,145
|30,750
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|1,939
|1,935
|1,846
|5,758
|5,394
|Technology expenses
|978
|955
|831
|2,796
|2,486
|Advertising
|344
|324
|293
|995
|911
|Other business development expenses
|600
|641
|531
|1,790
|1,544
|Data processing expense
|783
|758
|724
|1,918
|1,734
|Other taxes
|559
|553
|604
|1,671
|1,825
|Loan and deposit expenses
|426
|242
|356
|771
|816
|Legal and professional expenses
|487
|604
|605
|1,621
|1,849
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|450
|409
|430
|1,275
|1,209
|Other operating expenses
|1,211
|1,154
|1,158
|3,490
|3,326
|Total Operating Expenses
|18,694
|18,286
|17,889
|54,230
|51,844
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|15,613
|14,669
|13,372
|45,218
|38,936
|Income tax expense
|3,050
|2,906
|2,571
|8,921
|7,587
|Net Income
|$
|12,563
|$
|11,763
|$
|10,801
|$
|36,297
|$
|31,349
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|(dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(1,2)
|$
|2,299,635
|$
|33,234
|5.66
|%
|$
|2,262,588
|$
|32,234
|5.64
|%
|Securities - taxable
|604,138
|4,713
|3.12
|%
|620,153
|4,808
|3.10
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt
|178,077
|958
|2.15
|%
|181,703
|970
|2.14
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|198,578
|1,861
|3.67
|%
|141,318
|1,294
|3.63
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|2,444
|31
|5.01
|%
|2,427
|17
|2.81
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,282,872
|$
|40,797
|4.88
|%
|3,208,189
|$
|39,323
|4.86
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(25,022
|)
|(24,334
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|116,272
|120,368
|Total assets
|$
|3,374,122
|$
|3,304,223
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction deposits
|$
|1,404,032
|$
|5,691
|1.61
|%
|$
|1,349,934
|$
|5,192
|1.54
|%
|Time deposits
|608,435
|5,223
|3.41
|%
|607,580
|5,164
|3.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,012,467
|10,914
|2.15
|%
|1,957,514
|10,356
|2.12
|%
|Other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,012,467
|$
|10,914
|2.15
|%
|1,957,514
|$
|10,356
|2.12
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|950,293
|945,138
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|23,282
|21,481
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|973,575
|966,619
|Stockholders' equity
|388,080
|380,090
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,374,122
|$
|3,304,223
|Net interest income
|$
|29,883
|$
|28,967
|Net interest spread
|2.73
|%
|2.74
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.56
|%
|3.56
|%
|Net interest margin FTE(3)
|3.61
|%
|3.61
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.46
|%
|1.43
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.32
|%
|1.29
|%
(1)Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(1,2)
|$
|2,272,701
|$
|97,013
|5.63
|%
|$
|2,121,894
|$
|88,383
|5.50
|%
|Securities - taxable
|617,853
|14,393
|3.11
|%
|573,645
|12,492
|2.90
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt
|180,907
|2,900
|2.14
|%
|187,210
|2,936
|2.09
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|177,271
|4,892
|3.64
|%
|205,182
|6,803
|4.37
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|2,427
|66
|3.64
|%
|2,350
|73
|4.12
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,251,159
|$
|119,264
|4.85
|%
|3,090,281
|$
|110,687
|4.73
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(24,339
|)
|(22,069
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|121,197
|106,639
|Total assets
|$
|3,348,017
|$
|3,174,851
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction deposits
|$
|1,397,896
|$
|16,440
|1.57
|%
|$
|1,308,321
|$
|16,877
|1.72
|%
|Time deposits
|607,995
|15,570
|3.42
|%
|598,776
|16,495
|3.68
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,005,891
|32,010
|2.13
|%
|1,907,097
|33,372
|2.34
|%
|Other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,005,891
|$
|32,010
|2.13
|%
|1,907,097
|$
|33,372
|2.34
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|937,804
|910,743
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|23,243
|23,766
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|961,047
|934,509
|Stockholders' equity
|381,079
|333,245
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,348,017
|$
|3,174,851
|Net interest income
|$
|87,254
|$
|77,315
|Net interest spread
|2.72
|%
|2.39
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.53
|%
|3.29
|%
|Net interest margin FTE(3)
|3.58
|%
|3.34
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.45
|%
|1.58
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.32
|%
|1.44
|%
(1)Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.4 million and $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Tangible common equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|382,181
|$
|384,551
|$
|351,311
|Adjustments:
|Intangible assets
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|380,635
|$
|383,005
|$
|349,765
|Realized common equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|382,181
|$
|384,551
|$
|351,311
|Adjustments:
|Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss
|58,104
|44,688
|46,639
|Realized common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|440,285
|$
|429,239
|$
|397,950
|Common shares outstanding
|6,584,106
|6,584,696
|6,576,609
|Book value per share
|$
|58.05
|$
|58.40
|$
|53.42
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|57.81
|$
|58.17
|$
|53.18
|Realized book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|66.87
|$
|65.19
|$
|60.51
|Tangible assets
|Total assets
|$
|3,367,551
|$
|3,311,325
|$
|3,214,363
|Adjustments:
|Intangible assets
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,366,005
|$
|3,309,779
|$
|3,212,817
|Stockholders' equity to assets
|11.35
|%
|11.61
|%
|10.93
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|11.31
|%
|11.57
|%
|10.89
|%
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