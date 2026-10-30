Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Agency Loan Volume ($ in thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Fannie Mae
|$
|574,805
|$
|619,130
|Freddie Mac
|185,679
|428,278
|FHA
|129,456
|8,083
|SFR-Fixed Rate
|17,039
|21,272
|Total Originations
|$
|906,979
|$
|1,076,763
|Total Loan Sales
|$
|978,152
|$
|1,143,438
|Total Loan Commitments
|$
|819,243
|$
|1,211,900
For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Agency Business generated revenues of $57.5 million, compared to $64.5 million for the second quarter of 2026. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $10.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.12%, compared to $15.2 million and 1.33% for the second quarter of 2026. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $11.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.35% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $12.1 million and 1.00% for the second quarter of 2026.
At September 30, 2026, loans held-for-sale was $236.8 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $222.8 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio
The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $36.80 billion at September 30, 2026. Servicing revenue, net was $25.7 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $44.1 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $18.4 million.
|Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|UPB
|Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)
|Wtd. Avg. Life (years)
|UPB
|Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)
|Wtd. Avg. Life (years)
|Fannie Mae
|$
|24,545,520
|43.6
|5.0
|$
|24,419,734
|43.9
|5.2
|Freddie Mac
|7,664,059
|17.4
|5.5
|7,672,121
|17.6
|5.7
|Private Label
|2,461,505
|18.7
|3.8
|2,477,077
|18.7
|4.1
|FHA
|1,641,273
|13.8
|18.9
|1,585,871
|13.8
|18.9
|SFR-Fixed Rate
|255,087
|20.0
|3.9
|272,226
|20.0
|3.8
|Bridge
|235,888
|10.0
|1.7
|277,333
|10.4
|1.7
|Total
|$
|36,803,332
|34.7
|5.6
|$
|36,704,362
|35.0
|5.8
Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $36.9 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2026. The Company recorded a $12.4 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $87.3 million, representing 0.36% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.
Structured Business
Portfolio and Investment Activity
|Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|UPB
|%
|UPB
|%
|Bridge:
|SFR
|$
|367,114
|80
|%
|$
|490,617
|71
|%
|Multifamily
|14,000
|3
|%
|159,550
|23
|%
|381,114
|83
|%
|650,167
|94
|%
|Construction - Multifamily
|43,318
|9
|%
|38,810
|6
|%
|Mezzanine/Preferred Equity
|34,793
|8
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Total Originations
|$
|459,225
|100
|%
|$
|688,977
|100
|%
|Number of Loans Originated
|12
|14
|Commitments:
|SFR
|$
|91,912
|$
|48,785
|Construction - Multifamily
|104,500
|-
|Total Commitments
|$
|196,412
|$
|48,785
|Loan Runoff
|$
|573,989
|$
|539,745
|Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|UPB
|%
|UPB
|%
|Bridge:
|Multifamily
|$
|7,682,346
|64
|%
|$
|7,895,187
|65
|%
|SFR
|3,463,471
|29
|%
|3,376,845
|28
|%
|Other
|46,519
|<1%
|46,519
|<1%
|11,192,336
|94
|%
|11,318,551
|94
|%
|Mezzanine/Preferred Equity
|527,888
|4
|%
|502,998
|4
|%
|Construction - Multifamily
|279,494
|2
|%
|285,482
|2
|%
|Total Portfolio
|$
|11,999,718
|100
|%
|$
|12,107,031
|100
|%
At September 30, 2026, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.00 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.54%, compared to $12.11 billion and 6.50% at June 30, 2026. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 6.97% at September 30, 2026, compared to 6.95% at June 30, 2026.
The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2026, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.11 billion with a weighted average yield of 6.84%, compared to $12.08 billion and 7.21% for the second quarter of 2026. The decrease in the weighted average yield was primarily due to additional delinquencies and rate modifications in the third quarter of 2026.
During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $53.0 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2026, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $210.1 million. The Company had thirty-two non-performing loans with a UPB of $647.6 million, before related loan loss reserves of $41.9 million, compared to nineteen non-performing loans with a UPB of $428.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $31.1 million at June 30, 2026. In addition, the Company recorded $34.1 million of impairments on six real estate owned properties.
In addition, at September 30, 2026, the Company had two non-accrual loans with a UPB of $95.9 million that were less than 60 days past due, compared to three non-accrual loans with a UPB of $94.9 million at June 30, 2026.
During the third quarter of 2026, the Company modified 6 loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty with a total UPB of $192.1 million, the majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals.
The Company foreclosed on one loan with a UPB of $13.2 million and sold five existing REO properties for $39.0 million.
Financing Activity
The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2026 was $10.75 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.69%, as compared to $10.48 billion and a rate of 6.38% at June 30, 2026.
The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2026 was $10.70 billion, as compared to $10.51 billion for the second quarter of 2026. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2026 was 6.66%, compared to 6.56% for the second quarter of 2026. The increase in average cost was primarily due to the convertible senior unsecured notes offering, as well as an increase in the average SOFR rate in the third quarter of 2026.
The Company completed an $825.0 million collateralized securitization secured initially by a portfolio of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $730.1 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $112.4 million, including $17.5 million of the investment grade notes. The facility has a two and a half year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of the notes issued to third parties of 1.70% plus term SOFR, excluding fees and transaction costs.
The Company completed an upsized $375.0 million offering of 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2029. The Company used the offering proceeds to redeem its $270.0 million of 4.50% senior notes and to repurchase common stock through two separate transactions: $11.6 million to repurchase ~2.1 million shares concurrently with the offering and $114.3 million to repurchase ~18.9 million shares pursuant to a prepaid forward stock repurchase transaction.
Dividend
The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has elected to suspend its quarterly common stock dividend, effective immediately. The decision reflects the Company's continued focus on preserving capital and maintaining financial flexibility to address upcoming debt maturities and support the resolution of legacy assets. The Company will continue to evaluate its dividend policy based upon market conditions and the Company's performance, capital needs, and REIT distribution requirements with a continued focus on preserving book value and maximizing long-term shareholder value.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at in the investor relations section of the Company's website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (833) 419-0865 for domestic callers and (785) 838-9333 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ326 when prompted by the operator.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 6, 2026. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-2435 for domestic callers and (402) 220-7212 for international callers.
About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo ® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
NotesDuring the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.
|Contact:
| Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
516-506-4200
...
| ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands-except share and per share data)
|Quarter Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest income
|$
|221,921
|$
|223,001
|$
|687,826
|$
|703,997
|Interest expense
|184,249
|184,735
|537,212
|521,564
|Net interest income
|37,672
|38,266
|150,614
|182,433
|Other revenue:
|Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
|10,925
|23,340
|38,607
|49,779
|Mortgage servicing rights
|11,078
|15,538
|32,849
|34,598
|Servicing revenue, net
|25,741
|29,652
|75,360
|82,692
|Property operating income
|7,873
|4,189
|24,246
|14,028
|Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|279
|(2,206
|)
|827
|1,413
|Other income, net
|525
|3,650
|4,858
|12,059
|Total other revenue
|56,421
|74,163
|176,747
|194,569
|Other expenses:
|Employee compensation and benefits
|42,524
|44,169
|135,304
|131,386
|Selling and administrative
|15,384
|13,698
|48,205
|44,868
|Property operating expenses
|11,804
|7,296
|36,438
|17,572
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,868
|5,355
|18,901
|14,947
|Impairment loss on real estate owned
|34,050
|-
|60,200
|-
|Provision for loss sharing, net
|12,625
|8,256
|30,634
|14,258
|Provision for credit losses, net
|55,506
|19,694
|99,485
|47,773
|Total other expenses
|177,761
|98,468
|429,167
|270,804
|(Loss) income before extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates and income taxes
|(83,668
|)
|13,961
|(101,806
|)
|106,198
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(2,319
|)
|Gain (loss) on real estate
|1,574
|(555
|)
|(498
|)
|(4,813
|)
|(Loss) income from equity affiliates
|(1,494
|)
|46,204
|4,810
|47,224
|Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
|1,181
|(7,594
|)
|(4,054
|)
|(14,583
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(82,407
|)
|52,016
|(101,548
|)
|131,707
|Preferred stock dividends
|10,342
|10,342
|31,027
|31,027
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(7,395
|)
|3,211
|(10,507
|)
|7,828
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(85,354
|)
|$
|38,463
|$
|(122,068
|)
|$
|92,852
|Basic (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|0.48
|Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|0.48
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|168,916,898
|193,748,462
|184,546,941
|192,028,656
|Diluted
|168,916,898
|210,517,762
|184,546,941
|208,807,751
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.64
|$
|1.03
| ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands-except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|439,689
|$
|482,875
|Restricted cash
|250,877
|67,347
|Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $210,104 and $145,971)
|11,764,328
|11,934,248
|Loans held-for-sale, net
|236,824
|409,081
|Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
|315,014
|340,842
|Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $15,834 and $17,013)
|156,211
|156,087
|Investments in equity affiliates
|72,060
|57,966
|Real estate owned, net
|491,170
|498,938
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|85,678
|86,553
|Other assets
|425,157
|460,966
|Total assets
|$
|14,237,008
|$
|14,494,903
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Credit and repurchase facilities
|$
|5,176,866
|$
|5,149,651
|Securitized debt
|3,630,292
|3,468,258
|Senior unsecured notes
|1,589,460
|2,029,078
|Convertible senior unsecured notes
|365,478
|-
|Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities
|146,112
|145,497
|Notes payable - real estate owned
|254,977
|222,965
|Due to borrowers
|26,328
|33,451
|Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
|124,145
|97,579
|Other liabilities
|281,757
|281,271
|Total liabilities
|11,595,415
|11,427,750
|Equity:
|Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:
|633,683
|633,683
|Special voting preferred shares - 16,165,771 and 16,169,858 shares
|6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares
|6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares
|6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares
|Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 186,436,159 and 195,491,855 shares issued and outstanding
|1,864
|1,955
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,297,464
|2,454,312
|Accumulated deficit
|(384,340
|)
|(136,597
|)
|Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity
|2,548,671
|2,953,353
|Noncontrolling interest
|92,922
|113,800
|Total equity
|2,641,593
|3,067,153
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|14,237,008
|$
|14,494,903
| ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Operations Segment Information - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
| Structured
Business
| Agency
Business
|Other (1)
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|210,708
|$
|11,213
|$
|-
|$
|221,921
|Interest expense
|179,718
|4,531
|-
|184,249
|Net interest income
|30,990
|6,682
|-
|37,672
|Other revenue:
|Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
|-
|10,925
|-
|10,925
|Mortgage servicing rights
|-
|11,078
|-
|11,078
|Servicing revenue
|-
|44,133
|-
|44,133
|Amortization of MSRs
|-
|(18,392
|)
|-
|(18,392
|)
|Property operating income
|7,873
|-
|-
|7,873
|Gain on derivative instruments, net
|-
|279
|-
|279
|Other income (loss), net
|2,274
|(1,749
|)
|-
|525
|Total other revenue
|10,147
|46,274
|-
|56,421
|Other expenses:
|Employee compensation and benefits
|18,637
|23,887
|-
|42,524
|Selling and administrative
|8,260
|7,124
|-
|15,384
|Property operating expenses
|11,804
|-
|-
|11,804
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,776
|92
|-
|5,868
|Impairment loss on real estate owned
|34,050
|-
|-
|34,050
|Provision for loss sharing, net
|-
|12,625
|-
|12,625
|Provision for credit losses, net
|52,982
|2,524
|-
|55,506
|Total other expenses
|131,509
|46,252
|-
|177,761
|(Loss) income before gain on real estate, loss from equity affiliates and income taxes
|(90,372
|)
|6,704
|-
|(83,668
|)
|Gain on real estate
|1,574
|-
|-
|1,574
|Loss from equity affiliates
|(1,494
|)
|-
|-
|(1,494
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|390
|791
|-
|1,181
|Net (loss) income
|(89,902
|)
|7,495
|-
|(82,407
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|10,342
|-
|-
|10,342
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|(7,395
|)
|(7,395
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(100,244
|)
|$
|7,495
|$
|7,395
|$
|(85,354
|)
|(1)
|Includes income (loss) allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.
| ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
| Structured
Business
| Agency
Business
|Consolidated
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|117,113
|$
|322,576
|$
|439,689
|Restricted cash
|213,041
|37,836
|250,877
|Loans and investments, net
|11,764,328
|-
|11,764,328
|Loans held-for-sale, net
|-
|236,824
|236,824
|Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
|-
|315,014
|315,014
|Securities held-to-maturity, net
|-
|156,211
|156,211
|Investments in equity affiliates
|72,060
|-
|72,060
|Real estate owned, net
|491,170
|-
|491,170
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|12,500
|73,178
|85,678
|Other assets
|323,247
|101,910
|425,157
|Total assets
|$
|12,993,459
|$
|1,243,549
|$
|14,237,008
|Liabilities:
|Debt obligations
|$
|10,940,366
|$
|222,819
|$
|11,163,185
|Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
|-
|124,145
|124,145
|Other liabilities
|218,399
|89,686
|308,085
|Total liabilities
|$
|11,158,765
|$
|436,650
|$
|11,595,415
| ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable (Loss) Earnings to GAAP Net (Loss) Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands-except share and per share data)
|Quarter Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(85,354
|)
|$
|38,463
|$
|(122,068
|)
|$
|92,852
|Adjustments:
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(7,395
|)
|3,211
|(10,507
|)
|7,828
|Income from mortgage servicing rights
|(11,078
|)
|(15,538
|)
|(32,849
|)
|(34,598
|)
|Deferred tax benefit
|(2,179
|)
|(1,791
|)
|(6,970
|)
|(3,532
|)
|Amortization and write-offs of MSRs
|20,082
|18,906
|60,515
|59,595
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,813
|6,089
|21,503
|17,240
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|2,319
|Provision for credit losses, net
|46,783
|18,381
|66,437
|27,572
|Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net
|1,943
|2,110
|2,763
|(3,261
|)
|Loss on real estate
|20,392
|369
|38,310
|5,035
|Stock-based compensation
|3,111
|2,738
|12,140
|11,284
|Distributable (loss) earnings (1)
|$
|(6,882
|)
|$
|72,938
|$
|29,274
|$
|182,334
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)
|185,084,602
|210,517,762
|201,632,871
|208,807,751
|Diluted distributable (loss) earnings per share (1)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.87
|(1)
|Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below), gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans and subsequent impairment losses on real estate owned prior to the sale of the real estate. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold at which time any impairments and/or cumulative depreciation expense are realized; or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
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