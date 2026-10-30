Gogo Appoints Amy Greene As Vice President Of Investor Relations, Communications And Government Affairs

A seasoned financial communications professional, Ms. Greene brings over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, with a proven track record of building and maintaining strong relationships with investors and across company stakeholders. Prior to joining Gogo, she served as Managing Partner of Eamon Capital Management, a boutique wealth management provider. She previously led investor relations and corporate engagement at Natura &Co, Avon Products, Inc. and GNC Holdings Inc., following a 10-year career publishing investment research on consumer products companies.

“We are pleased to have a communications professional of Amy's caliber join the Gogo team,” said Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo.“She brings decades of experience in sell-side research and communications combined with a deep knowledge of capital markets and a strong network of relationships within the investment community. We look forward to the value she will add in engaging all of our stakeholders as Gogo continues its transformation into a global provider of high-speed broadband to the underpenetrated business and military/government aviation markets.”

“I am thrilled to join Gogo at such an exciting time in the Company's history,” said Ms. Greene.“Gogo's stakeholders are beginning to recognize the unique value proposition the Company brings to the marketplace and its compelling investment thesis, and I look forward to engaging with them as Gogo continues its transformation.”

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates air-to-ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.