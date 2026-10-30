Werewolf Therapeutics Selected For Oral Presentation And To Present Posters At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer's (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation Details

Details for the poster presentation is as follows:

Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of the tumor-activated IL-12 prodrug WTX-330 in patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors

Abstract Number: 494

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026; 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. MT

Location: North Building -Lower Level – Exhibition Halls 4-6

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. Werewolf Therapeutics has designed conditionally activated INDUKINETM molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf's INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Werewolf Therapeutics' clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 and Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors.

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, INDUKINETM and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.