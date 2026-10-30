Shiptobox Powers Global Access To U.S. Shopping And Holiday Deals
ShipToBox helps customers shop U.S. retailers and arrange worldwide delivery through one connected platform.
Consumers worldwide use ShipToBox to access U.S. brands, holiday deals, and international delivery services.
Popular purchases include electronics, gaming products, accessories, and consumer technology from U.S. retailers.
Customers can shop, consolidate packages, and arrange worldwide delivery through ShipToBox.
ShipToBox is a global shopping and cross-border commerce platform serving customers in more than 220 countries.
Customers in 220+ countries can shop U.S. retailers, consolidate orders, and manage international delivery.Global commerce should be as easy as local shopping. ShipToBox connects shopping, package consolidation, payments, and worldwide delivery in one platform.” - ShipToBox
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipToBox, a global shopping and cross-border commerce platform powered by PayToMe, today announced expanded platform capabilities ahead of the 2026 holiday shopping season, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and year-end eCommerce demand.
As consumers around the world prepare for holiday purchases, gift shopping, winter travel, and seasonal promotions, ShipToBox is helping customers access U.S. retailers, brands, and online marketplaces through a streamlined platform that combines shopping assistance, package consolidation, international delivery, and digital payments into one connected experience.
The platform serves consumers, families, international students, expatriates, military personnel, entrepreneurs, resellers, and businesses seeking access to products and brands that may be unavailable, restricted, or difficult to purchase in their local markets.
"Global commerce should be as easy as local shopping," said Mike Ulker, CEO of ShipToBox. "Consumers everywhere want access to the best products, brands, and deals regardless of where they live. ShipToBox brings shopping, purchasing assistance, package consolidation, payments, and worldwide delivery together in one intelligent platform."
Rising Demand for Global Shopping
Cross-border eCommerce continues to expand as consumers increasingly purchase products outside their home markets. International shoppers routinely seek access to U.S. retailers and marketplaces to purchase electronics, fashion, footwear, beauty products, sporting goods, collectibles, holiday gifts, seasonal merchandise, and limited-edition products.
ShipToBox helps customers shop products available through leading retailers, brands, and marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Costco, eBay, Apple, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, Best Buy, Target, and thousands of U.S. online stores.
Popular product categories include:
Consumer electronics
Apple products and accessories
Gaming systems and laptops
Smartphones and wearable technology
Fashion and footwear
Sneakers and sports apparel
Beauty and skincare products
Watches and collectibles
Home and kitchen products
Holiday gifts and seasonal merchandise
University and team merchandise
Health and wellness products
The platform also supports customers seeking access to products sourced through international marketplaces and global supply chains, helping connect buyers with worldwide commerce opportunities through a simple digital process.
One Platform, Multiple Services
ShipToBox combines several traditionally separate services into a unified online experience.
Customers can:
Obtain a U.S. shopping address
Use Buy For Me purchasing services
Consolidate multiple packages into one shipment
Compare international delivery options
Manage shipments online
Track packages from purchase to delivery
Reduce international shipping costs through package consolidation
Access customer support throughout the shopping journey
Instead of coordinating multiple providers, customers can manage shopping, package management, payments, and delivery through one account.
Positioned for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
The company expects strong demand during the upcoming holiday shopping season as consumers seek access to major retail promotions, limited-edition products, exclusive merchandise, and seasonal discounts.
For many international shoppers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent opportunities to access promotions from U.S. retailers that may not be available locally. Package consolidation and centralized order management can help customers simplify purchases made across multiple merchants.
ShipToBox is positioned to support holiday shoppers planning purchases from major retail events throughout the fourth quarter, including holiday gift shopping, winter promotions, end-of-year sales, and seasonal buying opportunities.
Supporting Consumers, Entrepreneurs and Resellers
Beyond consumer shopping, the platform serves entrepreneurs, resellers, and small businesses seeking access to U.S. products and suppliers.
The platform supports:
International online sellers
Marketplace merchants
Small businesses
Wholesale buyers
Product sourcing professionals
Export-focused companies
Technology and electronics buyers
Fashion and beauty resellers
This flexibility allows ShipToBox to serve both consumer and commercial customers through a scalable cross-border commerce model.
Powered by PayToMe
ShipToBox operates on technology powered by PayToMe, an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform supporting digital payments, invoicing, workflow automation, customer verification, and transaction management.
The platform leverages modern commerce infrastructure and technologies from providers including AWS, Stripe, IBM, and Plaid to support secure payments, scalable operations, and efficient transaction management.
By integrating commerce, logistics, and financial workflows, ShipToBox delivers a connected shopping experience designed to extend beyond traditional package forwarding services.
Global Reach
ShipToBox serves customers in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
The platform supports international shoppers throughout:
North America
Europe
United Kingdom
Middle East
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Africa
Customers can access U.S. shopping opportunities regardless of geographic location while benefiting from package consolidation, purchase assistance, and worldwide delivery.
Looking Ahead
As holiday spending, global eCommerce, and cross-border retail activity continue to grow, ShipToBox plans to further invest in automation, shopping tools, customer experience, and global commerce capabilities.
The company's long-term vision is to simplify international shopping by connecting consumers, merchants, brands, and logistics providers through one intelligent commerce ecosystem.
"Consumers should never be limited by geography when it comes to shopping," Ulker added. "Whether someone wants the latest technology, fashion, holiday gifts, beauty products, athletic gear, or products from a favorite U.S. retailer, ShipToBox helps bring those opportunities within reach."
About ShipToBox
ShipToBox is a global shopping and cross-border commerce platform that helps consumers, businesses, and resellers access U.S. retailers and brands from virtually anywhere in the world. The platform combines U.S. shopping addresses, Buy For Me purchasing, package consolidation, international delivery, payment processing, and order management into a single digital experience. ShipToBox serves customers in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. Website:
About PayToMe
PayToMe is an award-winning AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform powering payments, invoicing, customer verification, workflow automation, and digital commerce experiences. The PayToMe ecosystem supports platforms including online shopping, cross-border commerce, shipping, storage, travel logistics, and financial transactions. Leveraging technologies and services from AWS, Stripe, IBM, and Plaid, PayToMe helps simplify global commerce for consumers and businesses. Website:
ShipToBox
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How to Shop US Brands Worldwide with ShipToBox
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