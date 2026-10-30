Shiptobox Powers Global Access To U.S. Shopping And Holiday Deals

ShipToBox helps customers shop U.S. retailers and arrange worldwide delivery through one connected platform.

Consumers worldwide use ShipToBox to access U.S. brands, holiday deals, and international delivery services.

Popular purchases include electronics, gaming products, accessories, and consumer technology from U.S. retailers.

Customers can shop, consolidate packages, and arrange worldwide delivery through ShipToBox.

ShipToBox is a global shopping and cross-border commerce platform serving customers in more than 220 countries.

Customers in 220+ countries can shop U.S. retailers, consolidate orders, and manage international delivery.

- ShipToBox

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipToBox, a global shopping and cross-border commerce platform powered by PayToMe, today announced expanded platform capabilities ahead of the 2026 holiday shopping season, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and year-end eCommerce demand.

As consumers around the world prepare for holiday purchases, gift shopping, winter travel, and seasonal promotions, ShipToBox is helping customers access U.S. retailers, brands, and online marketplaces through a streamlined platform that combines shopping assistance, package consolidation, international delivery, and digital payments into one connected experience.

The platform serves consumers, families, international students, expatriates, military personnel, entrepreneurs, resellers, and businesses seeking access to products and brands that may be unavailable, restricted, or difficult to purchase in their local markets.

"Global commerce should be as easy as local shopping," said Mike Ulker, CEO of ShipToBox. "Consumers everywhere want access to the best products, brands, and deals regardless of where they live. ShipToBox brings shopping, purchasing assistance, package consolidation, payments, and worldwide delivery together in one intelligent platform."

Rising Demand for Global Shopping

Cross-border eCommerce continues to expand as consumers increasingly purchase products outside their home markets. International shoppers routinely seek access to U.S. retailers and marketplaces to purchase electronics, fashion, footwear, beauty products, sporting goods, collectibles, holiday gifts, seasonal merchandise, and limited-edition products.

ShipToBox helps customers shop products available through leading retailers, brands, and marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Costco, eBay, Apple, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, Best Buy, Target, and thousands of U.S. online stores.

Popular product categories include:

Consumer electronics

Apple products and accessories

Gaming systems and laptops

Smartphones and wearable technology

Fashion and footwear

Sneakers and sports apparel

Beauty and skincare products

Watches and collectibles

Home and kitchen products

Holiday gifts and seasonal merchandise

University and team merchandise

Health and wellness products

The platform also supports customers seeking access to products sourced through international marketplaces and global supply chains, helping connect buyers with worldwide commerce opportunities through a simple digital process.

One Platform, Multiple Services

ShipToBox combines several traditionally separate services into a unified online experience.

Customers can:

Obtain a U.S. shopping address

Use Buy For Me purchasing services

Consolidate multiple packages into one shipment

Compare international delivery options

Manage shipments online

Track packages from purchase to delivery

Reduce international shipping costs through package consolidation

Access customer support throughout the shopping journey

Instead of coordinating multiple providers, customers can manage shopping, package management, payments, and delivery through one account.

Positioned for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The company expects strong demand during the upcoming holiday shopping season as consumers seek access to major retail promotions, limited-edition products, exclusive merchandise, and seasonal discounts.

For many international shoppers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent opportunities to access promotions from U.S. retailers that may not be available locally. Package consolidation and centralized order management can help customers simplify purchases made across multiple merchants.

ShipToBox is positioned to support holiday shoppers planning purchases from major retail events throughout the fourth quarter, including holiday gift shopping, winter promotions, end-of-year sales, and seasonal buying opportunities.

Supporting Consumers, Entrepreneurs and Resellers

Beyond consumer shopping, the platform serves entrepreneurs, resellers, and small businesses seeking access to U.S. products and suppliers.

The platform supports:

International online sellers

Marketplace merchants

Small businesses

Wholesale buyers

Product sourcing professionals

Export-focused companies

Technology and electronics buyers

Fashion and beauty resellers

This flexibility allows ShipToBox to serve both consumer and commercial customers through a scalable cross-border commerce model.

Powered by PayToMe

ShipToBox operates on technology powered by PayToMe, an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform supporting digital payments, invoicing, workflow automation, customer verification, and transaction management.

The platform leverages modern commerce infrastructure and technologies from providers including AWS, Stripe, IBM, and Plaid to support secure payments, scalable operations, and efficient transaction management.

By integrating commerce, logistics, and financial workflows, ShipToBox delivers a connected shopping experience designed to extend beyond traditional package forwarding services.

Global Reach

ShipToBox serves customers in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

The platform supports international shoppers throughout:

North America

Europe

United Kingdom

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Customers can access U.S. shopping opportunities regardless of geographic location while benefiting from package consolidation, purchase assistance, and worldwide delivery.

Looking Ahead

As holiday spending, global eCommerce, and cross-border retail activity continue to grow, ShipToBox plans to further invest in automation, shopping tools, customer experience, and global commerce capabilities.

The company's long-term vision is to simplify international shopping by connecting consumers, merchants, brands, and logistics providers through one intelligent commerce ecosystem.

"Consumers should never be limited by geography when it comes to shopping," Ulker added. "Whether someone wants the latest technology, fashion, holiday gifts, beauty products, athletic gear, or products from a favorite U.S. retailer, ShipToBox helps bring those opportunities within reach."

About ShipToBox

ShipToBox is a global shopping and cross-border commerce platform that helps consumers, businesses, and resellers access U.S. retailers and brands from virtually anywhere in the world. The platform combines U.S. shopping addresses, Buy For Me purchasing, package consolidation, international delivery, payment processing, and order management into a single digital experience. ShipToBox serves customers in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. Website:

About PayToMe

PayToMe is an award-winning AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform powering payments, invoicing, customer verification, workflow automation, and digital commerce experiences. The PayToMe ecosystem supports platforms including online shopping, cross-border commerce, shipping, storage, travel logistics, and financial transactions. Leveraging technologies and services from AWS, Stripe, IBM, and Plaid, PayToMe helps simplify global commerce for consumers and businesses. Website:

ShipToBox

Ship To Box Inc.

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