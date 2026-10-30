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Blinds n Co Serves New Builds and Renovations Across Sydney Metro

30.10.2026 / 12:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FAIRFIELD, NSW - October 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Blinds n Co, the family-owned window furnishings business led by founder Mark Istiphan, has extended its operations across greater Sydney, making its full range of custom window furnishings - including blinds, curtains, plantation shutters, and screens - available to a wider residential customer base throughout the region. The expansion represents deliberate, sustained growth built on a direct-to-homeowner service model that Istiphan has developed from the ground up. Operating from 9/22 Harris St, Fairfield NSW 2165, Blinds n Co now serves suburbs across the Sydney metropolitan area, with each project managed through a structured process covering initial consultation, precise on-site measurement, and final installation. From Family Business to Sydney-Wide Reach What began as a tightly run family operation has grown into one of Sydney's recognized specialists in custom window furnishings Sydney homeowners turn to for both new builds and renovation projects. Throughout that growth, the business has maintained its founding principles - each job receives the same attention to detail whether the project covers a single room or an entire property. Mark Istiphan has remained central to the company's direction, keeping the focus on personalized service and precise craftsmanship rather than volume-driven output. That hands-on approach sets the business apart from larger, more transactional operators in the market. "Every window is different, and every client has a different vision for their space," said Mark Istiphan, founder of Blinds n Co. "We take the time to understand exactly what they need before we recommend anything, and we stay involved through every step of the process." A Full Range Built Around Customization Blinds n Co supplies and installs a broad product range designed to address varying functional and aesthetic requirements. Modern blinds - including roller, Roman, and Venetian styles - are offered alongside curtains suited to both formal and casual interiors. The company's plantation shutters provide a more architectural window solution, while its range of protective screens addresses privacy and environmental screening needs. All products are custom-made to specification rather than adapted from standard off-the-shelf sizing. That manufacturing approach is central to how the business delivers consistent results across Sydney's varied housing stock, from inner-city apartments to freestanding homes in outer residential areas. Satisfaction Guarantee Anchors the Service Commitment Every installation is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee - a formal commitment that covers the quality of both products and workmanship. For homeowners investing in custom-made window treatments, the guarantee provides a defined assurance that the finished result will meet the agreed specification. The policy applies across the full product range and reflects the operational confidence Istiphan has built into the business over time. It also shapes how the team approaches each project: precision at the measurement stage reduces the likelihood of errors later, and installation is carried out with the care that custom-made products require. Sydney Blinds and Curtains Market Demands Specialist Expertise The Sydney blinds and curtains market is served by a mix of national chains, independent retailers, and direct-to-consumer suppliers. Blinds n Co operates as a fully integrated provider - consulting, supplying, and installing - which means the same team that advises a client at the outset is accountable for the completed result. That continuity reduces the scope for miscommunication between suppliers and installers, a common source of problems in the category. Customers across Sydney can contact Blinds n Co directly by phone at 1300 099 117 to arrange a consultation or request an in-home measure and quote. About Blinds n Co Blinds n Co is a family-owned window furnishings company based in Fairfield, NSW. Founded and led by Mark Istiphan, the business supplies and installs custom blinds, curtains, plantation shutters, and screens for residential clients across the Sydney metropolitan area. All products are custom-made to specification, and every installation is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The company operates from 9/22 Harris St, Fairfield NSW 2165, and can be contacted on 1300 099 117. Learn more at Blinds n Co Blinds n Co

Media contact: Mark Istiphan

1300 099 117

News Source: Search Atlas

30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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