TRAI Releases Draft Guidelines On Responsible Use Of AI In Telecommunication Networks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released draft 'Guidelines on responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication networks and provision of telecommunication services' for stakeholders' comments.

TRAI has decided to frame guidelines to ensure consistent and responsible implementation of the India AI Governance Guidelines in the telecommunication sector. The guidelines will increase clarity, predictability and accountability in the ecosystem, an official statement said.

Stakeholders can submit written comments on the draft guidelines till November 27, 2026, the statement from the Ministry of Communications said.

The central government had released the 'India AI governance guidelines' in February 2026 to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for inclusive development and global competitiveness, and to address risks it may pose to individuals and society.

The guidelines are anchored in seven guiding principles that prioritises trust, people-centricity, innovation, fairness & equity, accountability, safety, resilience & sustainability etc. The guidelines provide practical guidance for industry actors and regulators to increase clarity, predictability and accountability in the ecosystem.

The telecommunication sector supports connectivity for the public, delivery of public and essential e-services, conduct of trade and commerce, and secure and resilient functioning of the country's critical information infrastructure.

It is critical for social, economic and commercial activities along with playing a key role in national security and emergency response in the country, the statement noted.

A recent report said that India is emerging as a major player in artificial intelligence by combining large‐scale public investment, shared computing facilities and a governance model that seeks to balance innovation with democratic safeguards.

India AI Mission aims to build computing capacity, fuel research, support startups and develop skills, creating shared computing facilities with over 38,000 GPUs to avoid concentration of AI resources among few corporations.

-IANS

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