Mitchell Santner Becomes Third New Zealand Bowler To Reach 150 T20is

Mitchell Santner Reaches Historic T20I Milestone

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner became only the third player from his team to reach the 150 T20I wickets mark on Friday. Santner achieved this milestone during his side's fourth T20I against India, taking 2/24 in four overs, getting scalps of Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Now in 142 T20Is, Santner has taken 151 wickets at an average of 23.09, with four four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/11. In the ongoing series, Santner has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.22, with best figures of 4/21. This year in 20 T20Is, he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 24.58, with best figures of 4/21. Santner has also taken over Ish Sodhi for most T20I wickets against India India, surpassing his tally of 30 wickets. In 31 T20Is against India, Santner has taken 32 wickets at an average of 26.06, with two four-fers and best figures of 4/11. Most wickets for NZ in T20Is are with: Isha Sodhi (165 wickets in 142 matches), followed by Tim Southee (164 wickets in 126 matches) and then Santner.

New Zealand Dominates Fourth T20I

Match Summary and Key Performances

A four-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday. With this win, the series stands at 3-1 in favour of India, with a match to go. Phillips (107 in 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and Michael Bracewell (65 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) took NZ to a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, the highest total against India. Duffy (4/23), Santner (2/24) and Matthew Fisher (2/40) made sure India never found their groove, and they were skittled out for just 172 runs in 20 overs. Tilak Varma (35 in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India.

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