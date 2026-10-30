Jacob Duffy Overtakes Trent Boult With Record Figures Against India

Jacob Duffy Sets New Bowling Record Against India

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy overtook legendary Trent Boult, registering the best figures by a Kiwi pacer against India on Friday. Duffy achieved this milestone against India in the fourth T20I at Eden Mark, taking 4/23 in his four over spell. While defending 260 runs, he gave India two massive jolts in the first over, removing Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, and once again derailed India's slight shift in momentum with back-to-back wickets of an in-form Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh. Now, Duffy has the best bowling figures by a Kiwi pacer against India, overtaking 4/34 at Rajkot in 2017 by Boult.

Career Statistics and Recent Performance

In 51 T20Is, Duffy has taken 67 wickets for Kiwis at an average of 20.35, with six four-wicket hauls to his name, with best figures of 4/14. He is tied with Adam Milne as joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for NZ. In 13 T20Is this year, Duffy has taken 14 wickets at an average of 32.85, with best figures of 4/23.

New Zealand Secures Decisive T20I Win

A four-wicket haul from Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday. With this win, the series stands at 3-1 in favour of India, with a match to go. Phillips (107 in 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and Michael Bracewell (65 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) took NZ to a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, the highest total against India. Duffy (4/23), Santner (2/24) and Matthew Fisher (2/40) made sure India never found their groove, and they were skittled out for just 172 runs in 20 overs. Tilak Varma (35 off 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India. (ANI)

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