Super Top-Up Health Insurance: Affordable Way To Increase Coverage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Medical costs do not always arrive as one large hospital bill. You could face one hospitalisation early in the year and another several months later. If your existing health insurance policy has a limited sum insured, these expenses can make you look at additional cover. A super top-up health insurance policy can help meet eligible medical expenses above a specified deductible, subject to its terms. How Does Super Top-Up Health Insurance Work? A super top-up policy has a deductible, which is the amount you need to cross before the policy starts covering eligible expenses. Unlike a regular top-up, the deductible under a super top-up generally applies to the total eligible medical expenses during the policy year. This means expenses from more than one hospitalisation can be added together, subject to the policy terms. For example: Your super top-up has a deductible of ₹4 lakh. You incur eligible medical expenses of ₹2 lakh during one hospitalisation and ₹3 lakh during another in the same policy year. Together, these expenses total ₹5 lakh. Since the total is above the ₹4 lakh deductible, the amount above the deductible may be covered under the super top-up, subject to the policy terms, limits, and conditions. How Is a Super Top-Up Different from a Regular Top-Up? The names may be similar, but the deductible works differently.

Feature Regular Top-Up Super Top-Up Deductible Generally considered for each claim Generally considered against aggregate eligible claims Multiple claims Each claim may need to cross the deductible Eligible claims may be accumulated during the policy year Main distinction Trigger is linked to an individual claim Trigger can be linked to total eligible expenses

The exact calculation depends on the policy wording, so the terms of the product should always be checked before you assess how the cover would respond.

How Can You Use Super Top-Up with an Existing Health Insurance Policy?

You can use a super top-up policy along with your existing health insurance policy to get additional cover for higher medical expenses.

For example, you have:



Base health insurance policy: ₹4 lakh

Super top-up cover: ₹10 lakh Super top-up deductible: ₹4 lakh

Now, assume your eligible medical expenses during the same policy year add up to ₹6 lakh. The total is ₹2 lakh above the ₹4 lakh deductible. The amount that may be payable under the super top-up would depend on its terms, including how the deductible is calculated and which expenses are eligible.

Your base policy and super top-up policy may have different terms for how claims are paid, so you should check the policy wording before assuming that one policy will automatically pay a particular portion of the bill.

What Should You Check Before Choosing Super Top-Up Cover?

Before comparing a super top-up, check how its terms fit with your existing cover.



Deductible: Check the amount and whether it applies to individual claims or aggregate eligible expenses.

Sum insured: Look at the additional amount available after the applicable deductible.

Waiting periods: Check waiting periods for pre-existing diseases and other specified conditions.

Eligible expenses: Understand which medical expenses count towards the deductible and claim.

Co-payment and sub-limits: Check for any percentage-based cost sharing or limits on particular treatments and services. Policy period: Confirm when eligible expenses are accumulated and when the deductible resets.

Conclusion

A super top-up can give you additional health cover when your medical expenses go beyond a set amount. Before choosing one, look at the deductible and the extra sum insured, and understand how the deductible works when you have more than one claim in a year. These details can help you understand when the cover may apply and how it can work alongside your existing health insurance policy.