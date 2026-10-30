Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Sign 14 Cooperation Agreements At Bilateral Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 30, 2026, 14 documents on interregional, interagency, and business cooperation were signed in Bishkek as part of the Second Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, titled "The Role of Regions in Developing Strategic Partnership".

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the forum is co-chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

The following documents were signed in the area of interregional cooperation:

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the East Kazakhstan Region Administration of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Presidential Representative in Issyk-Kul Region of Kyrgyzstan.

- An Agreement on Establishing Twinning Relations and Developing Cooperation between the Shchuchinsk-Burabay Resort Area in Akmola Region of Kazakhstan and the Issyk-Kul Resort Area in Issyk-Kul Region of Kyrgyzstan.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the Presidential Representative in Jalal-Abad Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Almaty Region Administration of Kazakhstan.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the Presidential Representative in Jalal-Abad Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyzylorda Region Administration of Kazakhstan.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the Presidential Representative in Jalal-Abad Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Karaganda Region Administration of Kazakhstan.

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Office of the Presidential Representative in Naryn Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Zhetysu Region Administration of Kazakhstan.

- An Action Plan for 2026–2030 to implement the Agreement on Establishing Twinning Relations between the Bishkek City Administration of Kyrgyzstan and the Almaty City Administration of Kazakhstan of December 12, 1997.

- A Memorandum on Establishing Twinning Relations between the city of Turkestan and the city of Manas in Jalal-Abad Region of Kyrgyzstan.

The following document was signed in the healthcare sector:

- An Agreement between the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in joint procurement of medicines and medical devices.

The following documents were signed in the area of business cooperation:

- A contract between Dobrye Traditsii LLP (Kazakhstan) and Prod Impex LLC (Kyrgyzstan) for the supply of canned food products.

- A distribution agreement between Alayku Organics LLC (Kyrgyzstan) and Dobrye Traditsii LLP (Kazakhstan) for the distribution of traditional beverages.

- A distribution agreement between Alayku Organics LLC (Kyrgyzstan) and Satu Company LLP (Kazakhstan) for the distribution of traditional beverages.

- A cooperation agreement between Astana Motors (Kazakhstan) and Trust Technologies LLC (IVOX Group, Kyrgyzstan) on promoting Kazakh-made commercial and special-purpose vehicles in the Kyrgyz market.

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between GT OilService (Kazakhstan) and Tan Auto LLC (Kyrgyzstan) on promoting FerTurino motor oil in the Kyrgyz market.